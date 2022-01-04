ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3Pillar Global names CFO

By Katherine Schulte
Virginia Business
Cover picture for the articleJeff Sperber was most recently CFO of appraisal company Class Valuation. 3Pillar Global Inc. has hired Jeff Sperber as its chief financial officer, the Fairfax-based product lifecycle management company announced Tuesday. “Jeff Sperber brings us exceptional skills honed by years of leadership managing high-growth businesses,”...

