Hip Hop Ingredients Pt. 2

Hey Sibs! It’s our first show of 2022! Did you all have an amazing New Year? We did, and we want to share some of that energy with you! It’s been a rough couple of years with COVID, life situations, and everything in-between. Some days didn’t even seem real. But this year we’re speaking nothing but prosperity, love, and reclaiming our time! 2022 is going to be a whole vibe, so we decided to make a show about it. This week’s episode ,”You Know the Vibes”, is dedicated to our listeners. We hope that in 2022 your lives are filled with happiness and joy, wealth and success, and lots of love! May your 2022 be your best year yet!
