Hip Hop Ingredients Pt. 2

Even the most hardened traditionalists among us can’t have failed to notice and likely disapprove of the increasing influence of TikTok and other such short-form digital outlets on hip-hop specifically, music generally and society broadly. Even High Fidelity leftovers in faded Mars Volta t-shirts can see the extreme shift caused by these giant pulping machines, removing only the consumable juices of culture and discarding the offal. Young rappers are made and broken with life-shattering regularity over these tiny clips which have come to dominate the landscape. Older artists who would surely have been lost to the annals of history are being revitalised over clips of pineapples in air-fryers. There will come a time when art of any kind will not exist outside of this platform, and it is important to prepare for this eventuality.

