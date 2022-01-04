ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Hip Hop Ingredients Pt. 2

wrir.org
 4 days ago

Classic gumbo with a little Jazz, Soul, Rock, Disco and Funk. Hip Hop style treats for the hungry late night heads. Sam Sneed, “U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre)”. The S.O.S. Band, “Even When You Sleep (Extended Version)”. from The S.O.S. Band - The Tabu Anthology. Tabu....

www.wrir.org

iheart.com

Jessie D Of Legendary Hip Hop Group 'Force MDs' Dead At 58

“To one hell of a [sic] entertainer. ‘Jessie D’ of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!! To the family, friends and fans today we lost a real talent. Our condolences goes out to his siblings, kids and the Force MDs…."
Showbiz411

John Legend Is Latest to Sell Catalog, But It’s Not on the Same Scale As Legacy Rock Stars Recent Bonanzas

It’s reported that John Legend has sold his catalog and royalty rights to BMG Rights Management and investment firm KKR. But despite everyone appreciating John Legend’s talents, I’m not sure what he sold. He hasn’t had a hit record in a long time. His biggest hits were “All of Me,” and “Ordinary People,” about a decade ago. His Oscar song with Common, “Glory,” was from the movie, “Selma,” but it’s not really played on the radio. His other hit single, “Save Room,” was a sample of the 60s hit, “Stormy,” written by Buddy Buie and James B. Cobb, Jr. of the Classics IV.
HipHopDX.com

Women of Hip Hop - The Best Female Rappers of 2021

Women have been integral to Hip Hop since its inception. While DJ Kool Herc is credited with throwing the iconic Back To School Jam on August 11, 1973 (Hip Hop’s birthday), it was his sister Cindy Campbell who helped mastermind the whole event. “The Mother of Hip Hop” Sylvia...
hot1061.com

DOJA CAT WANTS TO MAKE NEW POP-RAP AND HIP-HOP ALBUMS

While Doja Cat recently expressed that she’s been going through career burnout in an Instagram Live session, it seems the rapper has now found something to get excited about again. In another IG Live session, Doja said she wants to make a double album: one side would have seven...
nowdecatur.com

Hip Hop Beats: Roddy Ricch, Dr. Dre, Bad Bunny

Roddy Ricch is celebrating his second #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart as Live Life Fast debuted at #1. The album has six songs that made it into the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Dr. Dre has reached a settlement of $100 million to his ex-wife Nicole Young. TMZ...
Volume One

DOWN BAD: Iconic Hip-Hop Duo Releases New Single

“Sometimes people get caught up in situations where their best interest isn’t considered by their partner," said singer-songwriter Jack Greenwood, "and I think everyone deserves better than that." Frequent collaborators Jack Greenwood and Chippewa Valley hip-hop artist Tyler Baumgart (stage name TeawhYB) have released their latest single, “Down Bad”...
earmilk.com

The TikTok Takeover of Hip-Hop

Even the most hardened traditionalists among us can’t have failed to notice and likely disapprove of the increasing influence of TikTok and other such short-form digital outlets on hip-hop specifically, music generally and society broadly. Even High Fidelity leftovers in faded Mars Volta t-shirts can see the extreme shift caused by these giant pulping machines, removing only the consumable juices of culture and discarding the offal. Young rappers are made and broken with life-shattering regularity over these tiny clips which have come to dominate the landscape. Older artists who would surely have been lost to the annals of history are being revitalised over clips of pineapples in air-fryers. There will come a time when art of any kind will not exist outside of this platform, and it is important to prepare for this eventuality.
wrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 1/2/2022

Happy New Year to All ! Hope that all had a great Holiday Season. We’re her for a New Year of great new music presentation. Enjoy !. Harold Mabern/Naima/Mabern Plays Coltrane/Smoke Sessions/2021. Ken Serio/Stratus/The Fuse Box/Tripping Tree/2021. Ron Burris/Up Jumped Spring/Shades of Jazz/RBM/2021. David Janeway/Nefertiti/Distant Voices/SteepleChase/2021. Jim Knapp Orchestra/Kumasi/It’s...
wrir.org

First Show of 2022!

With special guest ghost DJ Rachel, some randomness, some New Year’s songs, and a tribute to JD Crowe (1937-2021), his recordings and the musicians he mentored. Audie Blaylock and Redline, “Drink Up and Go Home”. from Cryin' Heart Blues. Rural Rhythm - 2010. The Bing Brothers Band, “Mason's...
wrir.org

You Know the Vibes

Hey Sibs! It’s our first show of 2022! Did you all have an amazing New Year? We did, and we want to share some of that energy with you! It’s been a rough couple of years with COVID, life situations, and everything in-between. Some days didn’t even seem real. But this year we’re speaking nothing but prosperity, love, and reclaiming our time! 2022 is going to be a whole vibe, so we decided to make a show about it. This week’s episode ,”You Know the Vibes”, is dedicated to our listeners. We hope that in 2022 your lives are filled with happiness and joy, wealth and success, and lots of love! May your 2022 be your best year yet!
wrir.org

REAL SPLASHY RADIO EP. 1 W/ LIL STIXXX

Join me (Sap Evans) for the inaugural episode of RSR on WRIR-LP 97.3 FM. So happy to finally be surfing the airwaves with none other than my first guest LIL STIXXX. We had a conversation about a multitude of things. Tune in to find out about our takes on quantum theory. We ran through some of STIXXX’s more current catalogue. Talked about the acknowledgement and existence of supernatural beings and experiences. Listen through to find out about her favorite member of Three 6 Mafia and her creative process. There’s even some talk about the multiverse and fighting our clones! Next week is Dogfriend, “friend” spelled F-U-Q. REAL SPLASHY!
24hip-hop.com

IAMYBKOFFICIAL feels zero pressure in Hip-Hop going into 2022

African Americans are natural-born hustlers. Born as kings and queens in Africa, God instilled the art of hustle inside their DNA. Being able to turn water into Ace of Spades Champagne defines the modern-day hustle of Black people. Hip-Hop reflects and embodies hustle, God’s plan, creative genius, and universal love.
The Suburban Times

Hip Hop Orchestra transforms concert music during Pacific Northwest Tour

Submitted by Christopher Nicholas. In March of 2021 as the Covid-19 global pandemic raged, the Oakland-based hip-hop orchestra Ensemble Mik Nawooj (EMN) released a critically acclaimed new album, Death Become Life (stream it here). In celebration of the album release, EMN then participated in their first Edinburgh Fringe Festival virtual performance at Online@theSpaceUK, one of the top ten presenters at Fringe.
wrir.org

053: 重返渋谷 Re:

Back in Shibuya. Can’t do it physically yet, but through Shibuya-kei musically. This is a LIVE rebroadcast of our debut show one year ago. from The Band of 20th Century: Nippon Columbia Years 1991-2001. *********records, tokyo / Nippon Columbia Co., Ltd. - 2019. ORIGINAL LOVE, “Seppun - Kiss”
wrir.org

Celebrating the life of BUDDY CADRETTE part 2!!!

“METAL BOX” presents Celebrating the life of Buddy Cadrette This is part 2 of a tribute to the life of BUDDY and the music he loved with you. You can call in and share your story and request a song that reminds you of a moment with our dear friend Buddy. When you go to the website, you just click on live and listen to the show as it is going online. You can always message me as well on messenger and I will play your request in honor of music that you and Buddy shared together. Buddy was one of my best friends since middle school and this is to honor him. I love and miss you brother!!! R.I.P.
Charleston City Paper

Local hip-hop artist Clayton James releases new single, ‘No Thrill’

Clayton James’ most recent song, “No Thrill,” catches a chiller wave with its downtempo trip hop, putting the listener in a more contemplative headspace like the companion track released March 2021, “Burn.”. The lyrics traverse future anxieties and current controversies with a humble frustration, giving space...
dailybruin.com

Ye receives Grammy nomination for innovative hip-hop album ‘Donda’

With a swirl of musical synergy and spirituality, “Donda” is a perfect storm. The release of Ye’s 10th number one album in August sent hip-hop into hysteria. Though “Donda” is nominated for Album Of The Year in the 2022 Grammy Awards, it is far from sounding like classic synthesizer-heavy, ’80s-inspired Ye, who changed his name in October from Kanye West. One of the biggest contributors to this distinction is the album’s choice of samples, said Daniel Seeff, the West Coast director of UCLA’s Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, who is nominated for his co-creation of a sample used in the track “Hurricane.”
hypefresh.co

The Spirit Of Black Rob Will Never Die In Hip-Hop

Driving 100 miles per hour in my convertible Aston Martin DB11 on the 405 Highway blaring “WOAH” by Black Rob is a hip-hop energy rush. Weaving through traffic on Friday night in California is always stressful. Playing classic rap songs keeps me calm during the two-hour traffic jam.
wrir.org

1.7.22 – a new year

Tonight’s episode is an exploration of favorite tracks from 2021, a few inspired cuts from recently reading Dan Ozzi’s Sellout and a few other absolutely random tracks thrown into the mix due to what’s been on my musical mind as of late. it’s the Commonwealth of Notions....
