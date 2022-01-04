ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Louis Vuitton bag among $9K stolen from unlocked Tesla

By Destinee Hannah
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iir6h_0dcXVQPq00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after police say she stole over $9,000 in property from an unlocked Tesla at Starbucks on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to a theft call on the 6100 block of Poplar Avenue. The victim admitted to police that he left his Tesla Motors vehicle unlocked and went inside the Starbucks. When he returned to his vehicle, he noticed that items that were left in the vehicle were stolen.

VIDEO: 6 suspects steal $40K in Nike products from City Gear

According to police, the suspect stole $1,000 in cash, a $5,000 Goyard backpack, $2,000 Louis Vuitton backpack, $300 Apple iPad, $400 Apple iPhone X, $600 handgun and $500 wallet from the victim’s vehicle.

The victim notified police on New Year’s day that the suspect used his iPhone to access his PayPal account and transfer $760 to a Torian Carwell account. He also told MPD that the suspect ordered an Uber food delivery to Cane Creek Apartments.

Deputies and officers arrived at the scene on the 1500 block of Regan Street and located Torian Carwell. When asked about stealing the victim’s property and identity, Carwell, 19, told investigators that she did not remember using the victim’s PayPal.

She was charged with theft of property and 10 counts of identity theft.

NEXT: Family Dollar worker says store infested with rats Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
WKRN News 2

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Motors#Nike#City Gear#Iphone#Mpd#Family Dollar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Tesla
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy