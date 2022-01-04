Perdue says Twitter trying to silence conservative voices

Buy Now David Perdue File Photo

ATLANTA — Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue took the opportunity to politicize the permanent banning of Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Twitter by offering a partisan comment on the social media site’s stance.

“Big tech is at it again,” Perdue said in a statement issued by his campaign. “The liberal mob wants to silence conservative voices and send a message that our views are not welcome. Conservative censorship is alive and well in Joe Biden’s America, and we have to put a stop to it. We can’t stand by and let ourselves be canceled.”

Perdue is challenging incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Vernon Jones for the Republican nomination in the GOP gubernatorial primary. The winner will take on Democrat Stacey Abrams in the governor’s race.