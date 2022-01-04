FORECAST: Tracking rain for Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night again tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the 40s inland w/50s at the coast. On Thursday the humidity rapidly increases as a cold front approaches. Skies will be mostly cloudy w/rain chances highest from late morning into the afternoon. We could see a final burst of rain by evening too. Rainfall amounts will likely be <.25″. Highs will reach the upper 60s. On Friday it will be cooler and sunny w/highs in the 50s. Expect the weekend to be a 50-50 split with warm & sunny weather Saturday, but rain on Sunday.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO