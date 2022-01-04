ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Tracking rain for Wednesday

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 3's Lorin Richardson tracked rain...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Significant Snow Expected Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You wouldn’t have known snow was on the way Wednesday given the sunshine and mild temperatures! Readings reached the 50s for Bowling Green during the afternoon. But MUCH colder air is set to pour into the region tonight, setting us up for accumulating snow Thursday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 3
wjhl.com

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Thursday

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 28 degrees. Our next weather maker will move into the area on Thursday. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for the Tri-Cities Thursday with Winter Storm Warnings across all Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky and well as for the mountains of Northeast Tennessee.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTV

Rain & snow chances are back in the forecast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an active (and snowy) start to the week for some, another round of snow is on the way for the mountains. First Alert: Mountain snow Thursday afternoon-evening. Much colder, drier Friday & Saturday. Another First Alert for Sunday’s rain. For the most up-to-the-minute updates,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Cold And Snow Blast Thru Front Range

 DENVER(CBS)- A strong jet stream overrunning cold Arctic air rushing in over the eastern plains fired up bands of snow during the Wednesday afternoon rush. Credit CBS4 The heavy bands of snow show up well on the First Alert high-res radar. Areas under the bands of snow (shaded in blue) received quick bursts of snow. Credit CBS4 The roads were cold enough that icy conditions happened as quickly as the snow began falling. Creating numerous accidents from the mountains to the plains. A big range on snow amounts from the high country down across the plains. Some areas as of this writing are approaching one...
DENVER, CO
FOX2now.com

Wednesday Forecast

Missouri chimpanzee mystery focuses on alleged lies about animal’s death. Woman's cancer surgery might be delayed due to COVID-19 overload. Missouri lawmakers share split views on Jan. 6 ahead of anniversary. Road crews prepare for possible snow across the St. Louis area. SSM Health Medical Minute: How 3D printing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WOWT

Emily's Wednesday night forecast

The cold has arrived and intensifies overnight. Thursday is a First Alert Day thanks to the threat of dangerous wind chill. Wind Chill Alerts are out across the region... Bitter cold air is in place but the coldest will move in tonight. Emily's Tuesday night forecast. Updated: Jan. 5, 2022...
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night again tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the 40s inland w/50s at the coast. On Thursday the humidity rapidly increases as a cold front approaches. Skies will be mostly cloudy w/rain chances highest from late morning into the afternoon. We could see a final burst of rain by evening too. Rainfall amounts will likely be <.25″. Highs will reach the upper 60s. On Friday it will be cooler and sunny w/highs in the 50s. Expect the weekend to be a 50-50 split with warm & sunny weather Saturday, but rain on Sunday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Midday Forecast: Much colder day expected

REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy skies, breezy, and much colder. High: 51. Winds: N 15 MPH. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 26. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, cool, and not as windy. High: 50. Winds: SE 10 MPH. SATURDAY: Rain chances will increase throughout the day as we see gulf moisture and […]
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The calm before tonight’s winter storm- Mark

It’s the calm before tonight’s storm. We’re expected to see snow start later tonight and continue into Thursday morning. Here are the 4 things you need to know as we prepare:. Today will be cloudy and cool. A winter storm warning goes into effect tonight. This storm...
ENVIRONMENT
fox5atlanta.com

Wednesday forecast

A quick moving storm system will impact North Georgia on Thursday. Most of us will see some light showers followed by cold temps. Some areas in extreme North Georgia will see a wintry mix capable of light accumulations late Thursday afternoon. Here is the timeline.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy