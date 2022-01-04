ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search efforts ramp up for missing girl not seen since 2019

By Athina Morris
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police set up a tip line and are offering a $12,500 reward for information on Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old New Hampshire girl who has been missing since 2019.

“More than two years has passed since Harmony was last seen,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said during a press conference Monday evening. “And the public’s help, the public’s help is greatly needed.”

Aldenberg said Montgomery, who is visually impaired, was last seen in Manchester when she was 5 years old. This was in October 2019, when police were called to a home in the city.

Police said they learned about her disappearance last week, and have been working with the the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find her.

Aldenberg said Monday that investigators were still treating it as a missing persons case. He previously told reporters they had little information about the child’s whereabouts and not enough details to issue an AMBER Alert.

“All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive, and we are going to do everything we can to find her in that condition until somebody shows me something that points that she’s not,” he said.

Aldenberg said those with tips can call or text their 24-hour police hotline at 603-203-6060.

“I’m appealing to everyone to help us find this little girl,” he said. “Someone knows something. Do what is right and call.”

The Union Leader reported that over the weekend, police were searching a home connected to the case. Property records showed the residence was sold in 2020. Police said those living at the house now were not involved in the girl’s disappearance and have been cooperating with the investigation.

Aldenberg did not share any information about the girl’s parents. He said police had spoken to “many, many family members,” but did not reveal any names. It’s still unclear if anyone will face charges.

“We’re two years behind the power curve in where Harmony should’ve been and who she should have been with,” he said. “She’s not with them.”

Police say Harmony is about 4 feet tall and 50 pounds. She has blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses. She is blind in her right eye, according to police.

Two New Hampshire businessmen and the Manchester CrimeLine have stepped up to help, offering a $12,500 reward for information in the case.

In addition to the new hotline (603-203-6060), tipsters can call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

