WATCH: Ben Roethlisberger Thanks Fans After Emotional Final Home Game

Photo: Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger 's final home game at Heinz Field played out in the most fitting way possible.

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 26-14 win against the rival Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football (January 3).

The game wasn't pretty, but the Steelers and their 18-year veteran quarterback got the job done to keep their slim playoff hopes alive heading into the final week of the 2021 NFL season.

An emotional Roethlisberger thanked the Pittsburgh fans during his postgame game interview with ESPN 's Lisa Salters before taking a victory lap around Heinz Field, giving high fives to the fans who stuck around to greet the legendary quarterback with adulation.

Roethlisberger finished Monday's game with 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 24 of 46 passing.

Rookie running back Najee Harris provided the final score on a 37-yard touchdown run with 0:51 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tre Norwood intercepted Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Cleveland's ensuing offensive drive with 0:10 remaining to give Roethlisberger one more possession, leading to a quarterback kneel, which the 39-year-old called "the best play in football when you're an offensive player."

The Steelers (8-7-1) must defeat the rival Baltimore Ravens (8-8) on Sunday (January 9) and need the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14), as well as the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) and Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) matchup to not end in a tie in order to clinch a postseason berth.