REAL SPLASHY RADIO EP. 1 W/ LIL STIXXX

Part of Merge’s reissue series for the seminal and influential New Zealand group The Clean, this came out on the same day as the long-awaited reissue of their 1981 debut 7-inch, the New Zealand Top 20 hit “Tally Ho.” By later in 1981, they had already completed and released the oddly-titled Boodle Boodle Boodle 12-inch EP, five songs of jangly indie-pop far more advanced than the comparatively primitive rush of “Tally Ho.” While many fans will be familiar with most of this EP since four of its five songs are on the 2003 Merge-issued two-CD compilation Anthology (only “Thumbs Off” didn’t make it), it’s nice to have a proper reissue of the original EP, which hasn’t been in print since the late 1980s.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO