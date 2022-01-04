ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REAL SPLASHY RADIO EP. 1 W/ LIL STIXXX

By Sap Evans
wrir.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin me (Sap Evans) for the inaugural episode of RSR on WRIR-LP 97.3 FM. So happy to finally be surfing the airwaves with none other than my first guest LIL STIXXX. We had a conversation about a multitude of things. Tune in to find out about our takes on quantum theory....

www.wrir.org

Complex

Video Shows Kanye Jamming in Studio Alongside Scarface

Is Kanye West reuniting with Scarface? It definitely looks that way. Newly surfaced video features the Donda rapper working in the studio with his former collaborator by his side. Though there’s no sound, the clip shows Ye enthusiastically playing the piano while Scarface nods his head to the beat. It’s unclear if Kanye was working on new material or if it was just jam session among friends.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: DJ Kay Slay Ft. Sauce Money “Intro”

DJ Kay Slay’s rolling with Sauce Money in the video to his The Soul Controller album’s opening track. Accompanied by Kay Slay and a few honeys, the Richie4k-directed clip trails the Brooklyn veteran cruising a white Rolls Royce through the city while delivering a fiery verse over Trackateering Music-produced beat.
MUSIC
wrir.org

PANORAMIC #069: Hazard Duty Pay

-RIP Betty White- Bask in the New Year and make peace with the old with a lot of new music. It’s going to get weird, and there’s gonna some surprises in there. What do you think for a name change, tho? “Pandemic” no longer suits the energy.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Boodle Boodle Boodle EP

Part of Merge’s reissue series for the seminal and influential New Zealand group The Clean, this came out on the same day as the long-awaited reissue of their 1981 debut 7-inch, the New Zealand Top 20 hit “Tally Ho.” By later in 1981, they had already completed and released the oddly-titled Boodle Boodle Boodle 12-inch EP, five songs of jangly indie-pop far more advanced than the comparatively primitive rush of “Tally Ho.” While many fans will be familiar with most of this EP since four of its five songs are on the 2003 Merge-issued two-CD compilation Anthology (only “Thumbs Off” didn’t make it), it’s nice to have a proper reissue of the original EP, which hasn’t been in print since the late 1980s.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

“Tally Ho” b/w “Platypus” EP

Merge has been slowly but surely reissuing the back catalog of Dunedin, New Zealand’s incredible The Clean since the 2003 release of the two-CD Anthology compilation introduced American indie rockers to the weird, wonderful world of the brothers David and Hamish Kilgour (on vocals/guitar and drums, respectively) and bassist Robert Scott, who would later go on to start The Bats, another crucial and important Flying Nun band.
MUSIC
wrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 1/2/2022

Happy New Year to All ! Hope that all had a great Holiday Season. We’re her for a New Year of great new music presentation. Enjoy !. Harold Mabern/Naima/Mabern Plays Coltrane/Smoke Sessions/2021. Ken Serio/Stratus/The Fuse Box/Tripping Tree/2021. Ron Burris/Up Jumped Spring/Shades of Jazz/RBM/2021. David Janeway/Nefertiti/Distant Voices/SteepleChase/2021. Jim Knapp Orchestra/Kumasi/It’s...
MUSIC
wrir.org

Chin Up Chipper! It’s the British Breakfast

We’re missing Gene today but Carmen Collected is here to ease you into 2022 with a recap of some of the best British Music from 2021. from Up the Junction (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 1968. The Lounge Society, “Cain's Heresy”. from Silk For...
MUSIC
wrir.org

New Year Review of 2021 Top Tunes

Welcome to your weekend and a new year. We made it through the last one together. I am happy to share the start of our new year with you and look forward to many more. Today’s show was selected from the top music I played through the last year. Enjoy.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

EP: Papoose ‘December’

All year long, Papoose has released an EP at the end of the month, and closes out the year with December. The project comes with 5 new tracks including the Swizz Beatz-produced Restored” and “No No” produced and featuring Russ. Elsewhere, Pap taps 2 Chainz, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes, and Lil Wayne for the remix to “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” and Vado for “Side By Side”. Other guests include Downtown, Capo, Manson, and Tommy Guns.
MUSIC
NME

Eminem makes Spotify history as ‘The Slim Shady LP’ surpasses 1billion streams

It’s been revealed that Eminem’s 1999 album ‘The Slim Shady LP’ has racked up over a billion streams on Spotify, breaking a record in the process. The rapper is now the first artist with 11 of his albums to achieve the milestone with ‘The Slim Shady LP’ joining the likes of 2000’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’, 2010’s ’Recovery’, 2018’s ‘Kamikaze’ and 2020’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ in surpassing a billion streams.
MUSIC
wrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 1/2/2022

Happy New Year to All. Hope that your Holiday Season was enjoyable. Starting 2022 off with a bunch of new presentations. Enjoy !. BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Arthur Prysock, Frank Wess, John McLaughlin, Bronislaw Kaper, Kenny Davern, Eldee Young, Jon Lucien, James Carter, Dizzy Reece and. Chano Ponzo. HOUR #...
MUSIC
wrir.org

Hip Hop Ingredients Pt. 2

Classic gumbo with a little Jazz, Soul, Rock, Disco and Funk. Hip Hop style treats for the hungry late night heads. Sam Sneed, “U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre)”. The S.O.S. Band, “Even When You Sleep (Extended Version)”. from The S.O.S. Band - The Tabu Anthology. Tabu. Lonnie...
HIP HOP
wrir.org

Proceed With Caution…..The Best of 2021

Wiretap Records Disconnect Disconnect Records - 2021. Melt Yourself Down, “Pray For Me I Don't Fit In”. Afghan Moon under exclusive license to The Liquid Label - 2021. from The Seven Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues. B3SCI Records - 2021. The Pulsebeats, “(She Sings Like) Joey Ramone”
MUSIC
wrir.org

The Unquiet Grave – Episode 34: 2021 IN REVIEW

Join me, Emily, from 9-11pm and reminisce on the year we all just survived and the best heavy metal created under its auspices! We’ll check out everything from the weirdest black metal to the silliest grind, and lots in between. I’ll also give my New Years resolutions for this show.
TV & VIDEOS
wrir.org

foreign language punk

Tonight on Punk’s not Dead: 2 hours of foreign language punk. Curated especially for the neo-nazi edge-lord bro that calls my show to complain every time a track is not in english… but you can listen, too. @pndwrir. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

EP Review: Burial - ANTIDAWN

It isn’t often that Burial releases a new project, but here we are – 2022 delivering the goods right at the outset. It has been over 14 years since Untrue was released and the mysterious producer hasn’t put out an album since. There have been compilations, singles, collaborations and short EPs, but a full-length LP has still evaded us. While his new project ANTIDAWN is another EP, its lengthy run-time of 43 minutes gives the listener quite a bit of music to work with as if its an album.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Stream the new Burial EP, Antidawn

On Friday, UK producer Burial releases his new EP, Antidawn, via Hyperdub. It’s his first new music since last year’s “Chemz/Dolphin” single, and though he’s only released two full-length albums, officially, its 43 minutes essentially makes it the length of a new album (even if it’s billed as an EP). The full five-track release, which includes two songs longer than 10 minutes apiece, is available to stream today, one day earlier than expected. It’s a bit heavier on the ambient side of his music, mostly free of beats of any kind and heavy on field recordings and other sounds. It’s a bit of an atmospheric break from Burial’s more drum-heavy productions.
MUSIC
Complex

Nas Partners With Royal to Offer Streaming Royalty Rights for Two of His Songs

Nas has teamed up with blockchain-powered platform Royal, which offers people the chance to invest in their favorite artist’s music. On Thursday, Royal announced that it will sell extended versions of NFTs called limited digital assets that include streaming royalty rights to two of Nas’ tracks, “Ultra Black” and “Rare.” The drop will arrive on Royal’s official website on Jan. 11, with a limited amount of tokens available for sale. In total, 50 percent of Nas’ streaming rights for each song will be up for grabs.
HIP HOP

