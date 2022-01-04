Italy watchdog says Telecom Italia’s fiber scheme fits EU rules

Plans to hit UK travellers with roaming charges when they use their phones in the EU have been delayed by technical problems.The first network expected to introduce the charges – Vodafone – had planned to bring in the fees from 6 January. Others were due to come later in 2022, with O2 the only network left without announced plans to start the charges.But Vodafone has now delayed the plan until the end of January, the BBC reports. The network wants to be sure that it has fully tested the system and that it works as planned, it said.EE was set to bring...

