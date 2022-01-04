ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJCPA meets with local students to discuss accounting careers

By Sean McCabe
accountingtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 80 members of the New Jersey Society of CPAs visited local high schools as part of the 2021 CPA Career Awareness program, which educates students about the benefits of an accounting career. NJCPA members were on hand to discuss topics including day-to-day professional life, what college courses...

