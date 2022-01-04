#YourePositive?

You tested positive for COVID at home. Now what? It’s a question more people are facing as case numbers surge on the heels of holiday gatherings, which coincided with the arrival of the ultra-contagious omicron variant and the widespread availability of rapid antigen tests, 750,000 of which have been distributed by Monroe County. First, don’t panic. Second, don’t run off to a hospital emergency department or an urgent care center to get a confirmation test. More.

#ComeOnBigMoney

Feeling lucky? You might want to get yourself a Powerball ticket. Once again, nobody won the top prize Monday night, so there’s still a chance to snag the growing jackpot, which is expected to reach $575 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, the ninth largest ever.

#CoolingOff?

A combination of low inventory and increased demand, coupled with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, created an unusual playing field for home buyers and sellers in 2021. It was not uncommon for a house to receive multiple offers quickly and well above the asking price. And buyers often agreed to waive inspections or offer other inducements to close a deal. Now there are signs that things are calming down, at least somewhat. “While buyer demand remains strong, Realtors throughout our region are reporting a slight slowing of the frenetic pace we saw earlier this year,” said Lanie Bittner, president of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors.

See you Wednesday.