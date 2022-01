CLEVELAND, Ohio - Parts of Northeast Ohio could see another 1-3 inches of snow on Friday with the rest of the area potentially seeing up to another inch or so of snow. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 20 on Friday, in the mid 30s on Saturday and close to 40 on Sunday. Overnight lows on Friday and Sunday will be back in the teens and Saturday’s lows will dip to around 30.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 56 MINUTES AGO