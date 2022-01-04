ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Protecting people with cancer from COVID-19: New recommendations from cancer guidelines organization

By National Comprehensive Cancer Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network published significant updates to the expert consensus recommendations on vaccination and pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in people with cancer. The NCCN Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis meets frequently to review all available research and provide evidence-based best practices for keeping people with...

Comments / 2

Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Covid#Covid 19 Vaccination#Md#Nccn
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

The symptoms of bladder cancer are very similar to those of other types. If you have any of these problems, you need to see your doctor right away to get the appropriate treatment. Bladder cancer is considered in various stages depending on where it started in the bladder and its...
CANCER
WISH-TV

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Science Focus

New blood test can tell if cancer has spread around the body

Cancer researchers have developed a new blood test that could improve diagnosis and treatment for patients. The test is the first to be able to detect not only the presence of cancer but also the spread of the disease around the body, which is often categorised in cancer stages. Currently,...
CANCER
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Study Finds More Evidence Suggesting COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe For Pregnant Women

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New research out of Minnesota is suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their babies. According to a new study co-authored by researchers at Twin Cities-based HealthPartners, COVID vaccines given to pregnant women do not appear to cause preterm birth or small-for-gestational age at birth for the child. “This data is reassuring and paints an even clearer picture about COVID-19 vaccine safety among pregnant people,” said Dr. Elyse Kharbanda, senior author on the study and executive director of research with HealthPartners Institute. “I hope anyone who is unvaccinated and pregnant will look at...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Study Reveals Top 5 Symptoms Of Omicron Variant

COVID-19 cases are spiking ahead of the holidays, with the Omicron variant now having been identified in 48 states and 89 countries. “We’ve seen cases of Omicron among those who are both vaccinated and boosted and we believe these cases are milder or asymptomatic because of vaccine protection,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Dec. 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Found To Be Safe and Effective in Trial – “Highly Efficacious and Very Safe”

An investigational COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax was found to be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 illness, according to results from a Phase 3 clinical trial published on December 15, 2021, in the New England Journal of Medicine. The University of Maryland School of Medicine’s (UMSOM) Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health served as one of the trial sites, and Karen Kotloff, MD, Professor of Pediatrics at UMSOM, served as Co-Chair for the trial protocol.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Doctor Argues Booster Shots Can Help Amid Spiking Omicron COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientists have been trying to learn more about how effective the vaccines and booster doses are against the more contagious Omicron variant. Meanwhile, the surge in omicron variant cases has lead to an expansion of booster shots in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 12 to 15 on Monday. That same day the U.S set a global record for new COVID cases in the pandemic — more than 1 million. “As long as we have this many people unvaccinated, as long as we don’t have masking, this will continue in...
ROCHESTER, MN
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Common drugs for inflammation, depression, alcoholism may treat COVID-19

Several recent studies have found that common drugs for depression, alcoholism, and inflammation may help treat COVID-19. In a study published in JAMA Network Open, UCSF researchers found that people taking a class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), particularly fluoxetine, were much less likely to die of COVID-19 than a matched control group.
MENTAL HEALTH

