More than 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), most physicians still lack basic knowledge about "reasonable accommodations" the law requires them to provide to people with disabilities, a study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has found. In a paper published in Health Affairs, the team reported that more than a third of physicians surveyed knew little or nothing about their legal requirements under the law, and more than 70 percent did not know who determines the "reasonable accommodations" required to provide equitable care to people with disabilities.

