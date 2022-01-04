Maternal hormonal contraception, CNS tumors not linked in children

Thyroid eye disease (TED) is a chronic inflammatory condition that can lead to permanent disfigurement, disability, and vision loss. It is traditionally believed that TED is a self-limited disease that presents with an initial inflammatory stage followed by quiescent fibrotic changes. However, emerging data suggests that chronic TED may have more disease activity than previously thought, with persistently increased insulin-like growth factor-1 expression [1]. Unfortunately, few treatments have been studied in chronic, clinically active TED patients. Recent reports have shown that teprotumumab (Horizon Therapeutics, Dublin, IRL), a medication approved in the United States based on studies in acute, clinically active TED, may also be effective at reducing proptosis in chronic, clinically inactive TED [2,3,4]. A recent presentation suggested clinical improvement following initiation of teprotumumab in chronic, clinically active TED patients but no long term follow up data was described [5]. No publications to date discuss the use of teprotumumab in chronic, clinically active TED. Additionally, it is not known how prior treatments such as orbital radiation, decompression, and tocilizumab impact teprotumumab's efficacy. This case series describes the effect of teprotumumab in 6 patients with chronic, clinically active TED who have undergone prior medical and surgical treatments.

