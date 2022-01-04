ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maternal hormonal contraception, CNS tumors not linked in children

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—Maternal hormonal contraception use is not associated with central nervous system (CNS) tumors among children, according to a Danish study published in the Jan. 4 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Marie Hargreave, Ph.D., from the Danish Cancer Society Research Center in Copenhagen, and colleagues...

Overactive bladder and urinary incontinence worsen with age

If you're feeling more sudden urges to run to the bathroom as you age, you're not alone. A new study suggests postmenopausal women aged 45 to 54 years are more likely to have overactive bladder (OAB) syndrome. Additionally, obesity and multiple births put a woman at greater risk for stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Study results are published online today in Menopause.
Symptoms of Kidney Failure

Loss of appetite, vomiting, and nausea. Abnormally dark or cola-colored urine (tea-colored). Swelling in the ankles, feet, face, hands, lower back, and abdomen (fluid retention). Thirstiness (polydipsia), insomnia(lack of sleep), skin rash, itching. Confusion or irritability. Dry skin with age spots; sometimes there is an unexplained fever with chills; high...
Researchers explore impact of inadequate gestational weight gain

Inadequate gestational weight gain (GWG) is associated with an increased risk for adverse infant outcomes, even among women with obesity, according to a study published online Dec. 30 in JAMA Network Open. Lijun Wang, Ph.D., from Guangxi Medical University in Nanning, China, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study using...
Your Health: Sleep issues due to hormones

According to the CDC, more than one in three Americans don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis. There are lots of reasons for sleeping problems, but your hormones might be at the top of the list. A night of bad sleep can leave you tired, moody, and unfocused...
Study in mice finds erectile dysfunction medication worsened abdominal aortic aneurysms

In a laboratory study in mice, sildenafil, a commonly used erectile dysfunction medication, was found to worsen abdominal aortic aneurysms, indicating additional research may be needed to determine if the medication may have the same effect on people, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
Severe illness, viral coinfection common in children with COVID-19 hospitalization

(HealthDay)—Many pediatric patients with COVID-19-related hospitalization have severe illness, according to research published in the Dec. 31 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Valentine Wanga, Ph.D., from the CDC COVID-19 Response Team, and colleagues reviewed medical record data for patients...
Hormone exposure in the womb potentially linked to migraine risk in later life

Hormone levels in the womb before birth have been potentially linked to the risk of developing migraine in adulthood, reveals a new study of genetic and environmental information from the world’s largest database of twins. The research is also the first to show that genetic factors related to migraine risk may be different for men and women. The researchers hope these findings will enable more effective and targeted treatment options for this debilitating disease.
Can a human microglial atlas guide brain disorder research?

Certain subtle differences in DNA sequences are known to raise the chances a person may develop Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease. Some of these differences may work by altering the genetic activity of microglia, the brain's immune cells. Those are just a few of the findings from a study led by scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
Researchers find one autoimmune disease could lead to another

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have discovered that having one kind of autoimmune disease can lead to another. The scientists serendipitously found that mice with antibody-induced rheumatoid arthritis in their joints went on to develop spinal lesions similar to those in axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) which causes fusion of the vertebrate and curvature, or bending, of the backbone.
Benign Adrenal Tumors Linked to Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes

In more than 15% of people with benign adrenal tumors, the growths produce clinically relevant levels of serum cortisol that are significantly linked with an increased prevalence of hypertension and, in 5% of those with Cushing syndrome (CS), an increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes, based on data from more than 1300 people with benign adrenal tumors, the largest reported prospective study of the disorder.
Autism screenings in early intervention services can increase diagnoses by 60 percent

Implementing a multi-stage screening process for autism spectrum disorder in early intervention settings may lead to a significant increase in ASD detection compared to standard care, particularly among Spanish-speaking children. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) typically develops in children before age 3, but less than half of children are accurately diagnosed...
COVID, RSV Linked To Recent Spike Of Children Being Hospitalized

DENVER (CBS4) – Cases of COVID-19 are spiking not only among adults but also among some of the youngest Coloradans. Doctors and spokespersons from some of Colorado’s top hospitals for children say they’ve seen a recent trend of kids testing positive for the Omricon variant, some as young as newborns.
Statin Therapy Seems Safe in Pregnancy

Statins may be safe when used during pregnancy, with no increase in risk for fetal anomalies, although there may be a higher risk for low birth weight and preterm labor, results of a large study from Taiwan suggest. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relaxed its warning on statins...
For women, hormones could wreak havoc on arteries

When it comes to your arteries, you want the consistency of a wet noodle, not an uncooked piece of pasta. Yet, for many of us, arterial stiffness is a fact of life that increases our risk of heart disease, stroke, heart attack and death. And the older we get, the...
The role of teprotumumab in chronic, clinically active thyroid eye disease

Thyroid eye disease (TED) is a chronic inflammatory condition that can lead to permanent disfigurement, disability, and vision loss. It is traditionally believed that TED is a self-limited disease that presents with an initial inflammatory stage followed by quiescent fibrotic changes. However, emerging data suggests that chronic TED may have more disease activity than previously thought, with persistently increased insulin-like growth factor-1 expression [1]. Unfortunately, few treatments have been studied in chronic, clinically active TED patients. Recent reports have shown that teprotumumab (Horizon Therapeutics, Dublin, IRL), a medication approved in the United States based on studies in acute, clinically active TED, may also be effective at reducing proptosis in chronic, clinically inactive TED [2,3,4]. A recent presentation suggested clinical improvement following initiation of teprotumumab in chronic, clinically active TED patients but no long term follow up data was described [5]. No publications to date discuss the use of teprotumumab in chronic, clinically active TED. Additionally, it is not known how prior treatments such as orbital radiation, decompression, and tocilizumab impact teprotumumab's efficacy. This case series describes the effect of teprotumumab in 6 patients with chronic, clinically active TED who have undergone prior medical and surgical treatments.
