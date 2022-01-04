ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee County, IL

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

 4 days ago

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor said Monday he’ll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges.

Bradley Police: Visitation and funeral service for Sergeant Rittmanic Officer fatally shot in Bradley ID'd, police continue to search for gunman

Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris , 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.

“I will be submitting an official request to the U.S. Attorney General for the Central District of Illinois and to the U.S. Attorney General to review the first degree murder case pending against Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris for federal murder charges, and pursue a federal sentence of death against both defendants,” Rowe said.

Sullivan and Harris are charged with fatally shooting Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, and critically wounding her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, late Wednesday. Bailey is hospitalized at a Chicago-area hospital.

The State’s Attorney will also seek life sentences for both Sullivan and Harris as the existing state-level charges proceed, Rowe said.

Judge Kathy Bradshaw Elliott granted a request to deny Harris bail.

“You are a real threat to the community,” Elliott told Harris.

Sullivan, 25, of Bourbonnais was arrested Friday at a home in North Manchester, Indiana, police said.

The case will go before a Kankakee County grand jury on Jan. 22. The next court date for Harris is Jan. 27 when she will be arraigned.

In Wabash, Indiana, meanwhile, Sullivan is fighting extradition to Illinois. Rowe said he will start the process of asking Indiana’s governor to sign a warrant to have Sullivan extradited to Kankakee County.

Vesta Barrett
4d ago

Know what has the right to want to give a person the death penalty, they are not God! And if the girl is with child how can you kill a baby too?

WCIA

Illinois officers shot and killed at highest rate in 20 years

ILLINOIS (WCIA)– A unique Target 3 investigation reveals more Illinois officers were killed by gunfire last year than we’ve seen in two decades. Bradley Police Department Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was laid to rest Friday. Just before the new year, Sgt. Rittmanic became the fifth officer in the state shot to death in 2021. Target 3 […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mayor speaks about Officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Early Saturday morning there was an officer-involved shooting in Decatur. It happened just after 2:30 am, a police officer tried to pull over a car after a routine traffic stop but the driver tried to run. The officer started chasing the suspect who then turned around and shot the officer, sending […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police: three-year-old shooting victim not related to suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A three-year-old boy shot in Decatur Tuesday night continues to get treatment at a St. Louis hospital. Police Friday provided that update and revealed new details about the shooting through an affidavit. Police officials said officers were called to a home in the 500 block of West Sawyer Street. An adult […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County sheriff said a woman reported missing has been found. In a news release, Sheriff Jack Campbell said Angela Landholt was found safe on Saturday afternoon. He continued to say she has been in contact with her family.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Funeral held Friday for fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Bradley police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was laid to rest Friday. Rittmanic’s funeral began at 10 a.m. Rittmanic, 49, was killed in the line of duty on December 29. Her partner, 27-year-old Officer Tyler Bailey, was shot and critically wounded in the head and remains hospitalized. Charged in connection with the shootings are 25-year […]
BRADLEY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police search for suspect after officer shot overnight

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said one of their officers was hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning. In a news release, Chief Shane G. Brandel said an officer saw a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. committing multiple traffic violations near Jasper and Clay streets. The officer tried to stop the vehicle near East Clay […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man found not guilty in 2017 murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has escaped a long prison stay in a 2017 Champaign murder. A jury Thursday found 27 year-old Jamonte Hill of Champaign not guilty in the death of 53 year-old Gus Edwards. Hill’s trial got underway at the start of this week with closing arguments Thursday morning. Assistant state’s attorneys […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police urge caution as freezing rain leads to several crashes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Freezing rain has led to several crashes across the central Illinois area, according to officers. Mark Holley of Illinois State Police, District 10, said there have been 87 car crashes and spin-offs since 11 a.m. Three of those crashes happened in Champaign. One is located on I-57 at milepost 225, south […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police investigate traffic crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers were dispatched to an area near the intersection of Lincoln and University at 10:10 p.m. on Thursday in a response to a reported traffic crash. When police arrived on scene, they found one person sitting in a red Ford Escape with heavy front-end damage. Urbana Police did an investigation and […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: suspect arrested after officer shot during chase

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one its officers was hurt. Joseph L. Williams, 23, was arrested Saturday afternoon after detectives developed probable cause to arrest him. Williams is accused of running away from a traffic stop early Saturday […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign releases 2021 crime statistics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign released crime statistics for the year 2021. Officials said there were 259 confirmed shooting incidents in 2021 and 17 homicides (16 of which were by gunfire). 2021 End of Year Gun Violence Statistics by Neil Street on Scribd They included the percentage change from 2020 for several […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
