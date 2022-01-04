ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gary Brackett is putting his Super Bowl ring up for auction

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1160XC_0dcXU4I800

Former Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI ring, as well as his AFC Championship rings, up for auction.

Brackett, who played for the Colts from 2003-2011, formerly owned the Stacked Pickle. He filed for bankruptcy in September. He closed his Stacked Pickle locations in 2020 due to the pandemic. The bankruptcy filing estimated his assets at $2 million and his liabilities at nearly $5.8 million. The restaurant had nine Indiana locations and one in Ohio.

Colts top 10 off the ball linebackers:From Darius Leonard to Cliff Odom

His rings will go up for bids during the Ripley Auctions Super Sports & Entertainment Sale in Indianapolis on Feb. 5. The auction will be held in-person at Ripley Auctions (2764 E. 55th Place, Indianapolis) as well as through online bidding platforms.

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
Kansas City Star

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on trip to the Cotton Bowl and hearing boos from fans there

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t often hear boos when he’s not playing, but that was the case Friday at the Cotton Bowl. Mahomes and a few Chiefs teammates joined Cincinnati alum Travis Kelce at the game, which was the first College Football Playoff semifinal. The Bearcats lost 27-6 to top-ranked Alabama, and television cameras caught a glimpse of the cadre of Chiefs players.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bengals Are Patriots’ Most Likely Opponent For Wild Card Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — There is a lot still up in the air in the NFL heading into Week 18. A lot in the air. That includes where the Patriots will slot into the postseason picture. The Patriots are in the playoffs, sitting in the five-seed as an AFC Wild Card team, but they can finish just about anywhere in the conference. They still have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed if a lot of cards fall their way. The AFC East will be up for grabs if the Bills have a hiccup against the Jets. The only spot the Patriots...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Odom
Person
Gary Brackett
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
FanSided

Could Ryan Pace cost Chicago Bears Jim Harbaugh

The Chicago Bears have yet to decide on the status of General Manager Ryan Pace, but reports seem to lean towards him being retained. This is big news for the fans of the organization because Pace will have the call on who he hires as the next head coach. Even if he changes roles, his say in the hiring of the football operations or next GM would go a long way in their head coach search.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Super Bowl Ring#Colts#American Football#Afc Championship#Ripley Auctions
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers seems to make future plans clear

To say that this has been one of the most interesting seasons in Aaron Rodger’s NFL career might be an understatement. While the reigning MVP has certainly made a lot of headlines for things he’s said and done off the field this year, it’s hard to deny that he has left it all on the field, leading the Green Bay Packers to the best record in the league with one week left until the playoffs. He even passed Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes thrown in franchise history, cementing his place alongside the legend who came before him.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why the Bears need to hire Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach

The Chicago Bears are going to be in the market for a new head coach starting on Monday when they inevitably give Matt Nagy his walking papers. One of the biggest names on the coaching market for years now has been University of Michigan’s head coach Jim Harbaugh. As a former NFL quarterback for the then-San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, and Chicago Bears and as a coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh is deeply rooted in the NFL.
NFL
FanSided

4 Ravens players likely playing their final game on Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens are still holding out hope that a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday will result in an unlikely playoff berth. But if we’re being realistic, Sunday’s game could very well be the end of an era in Baltimore. Or at least a changing of the guards of sorts.
NFL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy