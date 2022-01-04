ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWAT STANDOFF: Troubled Montvale Man Surrenders

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
A suicidal Montvale man surrendered peacefully following a brief SWAT standoff at his home on Tuesday, authorities said.

The middle-aged resident "came out voluntarily" and was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

Police had conducted a welfare check after a friend told police the man had texted a photo of a shotgun while saying he intended to harm himself.

They summoned a Bergen County Regional SWAT unit and Regional Crisis Negotiation team and evacuated nearby homes. Police from Park Ridge, Woodcliff Lake and Upper Saddle River assisted, along with Bergen County sheriff's officers.

Members of Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps remained on standby.

No charges were immediately filed, Sanfilippo said.

His detectives were obtaining a search warrant to determine whether there were any weapons in the home, the chief said.

