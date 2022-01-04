Okaloosa firefighters extinguish early morning blaze at Ocean City home, no injuries

FORT WALTON BEACH — No injuries were reported after a home on Newcastle Drive caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews with the Ocean City-Wright Fire District and Eglin Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services responded to a home at 2 Newcastle Drive in the Ocean City area about 5 a.m., according to an OCWFD Facebook post.

Ocean City-Wright had several crews at the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

The garage and a car parked inside were heavily damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Okaloosa County EMS also assisted.