Albany County, NY

Albany County D.A. Won't Prosecute Andrew Cuomo Over Groping Allegation

By Ted Johnson
 2 days ago
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not be prosecuted by Albany County’s district attorney over allegations that he groped a former aide.

District Attorney David Soares said in a statement that “while we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial.”

“I, like most New Yorkers, remain deeply troubled by allegations like the ones at issue here,” Soares said. “Such conduct has no place in government or in any workplace. Although avenues for criminal prosecution in these cases are sometimes limited, I encourage victims of workplace harassment and abuse to continue to come forward and bring these issues to light so that these important discussions can continue.”

Last year, a criminal complaint was filed in Albany City Court alleging that Cuomo forcibly touched a woman at the state governor’s mansion in 2020. Forcible touching is a class A misdemeanor in the state of New York.

The accuser was not named in the complaint. But Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple had said that the department would review complaints made by Brittany Commisso , a former aide who went public with her allegations last summer.

Cuomo denied the claims.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said in August.

He resigned as governor following the release of a report from state Attorney General Letitia James, detailing sexual harassment allegations from 11 women.

