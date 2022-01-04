ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Schools Reopen With Masks Required For Staff, Students Return On Wednesday

By Joel Malkin
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Schools are back open in Palm Beach County, where employees and visitors are being required to wear face coverings.

The school district has reinstated its mask requirement as staff returns to work on Tuesday.

In a letter, the district "strongly encourages" students to wear facial coverings when they return to class on Wednesday, but notes that it recognizes that decision under Florida law rests solely with parents.

A rise in community transmission of COVID-19 brought on by the Omicron variant is cited for the need to bring back the masks.

Comments / 2

