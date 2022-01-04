‘Sundown’ Trailer: Tim Roth Beach-Bums It in Michel Franco’s New Oddity

The director of after-school special turned social horror movie “After Lucia” and harrowing class-uprising thriller “New Order” takes on a more relaxed vibe for his latest film, “Sundown.” That doesn’t make the new film from Mexican filmmaker Michael Franco any less bewildering in its story of a man ( Tim Roth , who previously starred in Franco’s “Chronic” as a hospice caregiver) who abandons his life to live beachside in Acapulco. If anything, “Sundown” is even more opaque than the director’s recent efforts. Watch the first trailer for the film below.

The film also stars a potent Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios, Henry Goodman, Albertine Kotting McMillan, and Samuel Bottomley.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley, Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family’s tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore in this suspenseful jolt from writer/director Michel Franco.”

Bleecker Street will release “Sundown” January 28 in select theaters.

Read more about the film from IndieWire’s review out of the 2021 Venice Film Festival: