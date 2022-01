Deathloop is one of the most amazing games of 2021. It’s our PC Game of the Year – it also released as a timed console exclusive for the PlayStation 5, in September 2021 – and also ranked incredibly highly in our overall Games of the Year list. (Spoiler: it's in our top three.) Developed by Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Prey) and published by Bethesda Softworks, it’s an incredibly stylish first-person shooter where you have to use your wits and smarts as well as dealing with your problems via an array of firearms and very pointy things.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO