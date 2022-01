SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – With COVID-19 cases and the demand for testing skyrocketing amid the omicron surge, questions are being raised as to which of the two different types of tests available are the best to use in case of exposure. The line to get tested for wrapped around the corner of 2nd and King Streets in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon. For Juliano and Renata Correia, it doesn’t matter what kind of test they get – they just need a test. “We are returning to Brazil tomorrow and we must be tested before going back,” Juliano Correia told KPIX 5. The line...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO