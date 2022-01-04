ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Local health leaders say people with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms should not come to emergency departments for testing

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43936T_0dcXTOpC00

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Local health leaders are asking for people who have mild or no COVID-19 symptoms to avoid getting tested for the virus at emergency departments.

It comes as hospitals across the state experience higher numbers of patients needing immediate treatment for COVID-19 related issues.

Tidelands Health, which has a hospital in Murrells Inlet, said it does not provide asymptomatic COVID-19 testing and those without symptoms who need a test can find a convenient, free testing site through the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control rather than coming to the emergency department.

“SCDHEC is working to expand the number of testing sites and the capacity at existing sites in response to recent increased demand,” said officials with Tidelands Health.

They said anyone who is experiencing a medical emergency should dial 911 or come to the nearest ER for help.

“Our hospital emergency departments are not designed to be asymptomatic COVID-19 testing sites,” said Ashley Capps, vice president of nursing and operations. “We ask community members for their cooperation by seeking the appropriate level of care from the appropriate venue and only come to the ER when emergency care is needed.”

According to Tidelands Health, people with severe COVID-19 symptoms like significant difficulty breathing, a fever that continues for days and severe weakness are among those who should consider seeking emergency medical care.

Individuals should not visit the emergency department if they have mild symptoms such as a cough, runny nose or body aches or simply want a COVID-19 test.

WATCH: Detectives release surveillance video of suspect placing ‘pipe bomb’ at ATM on Edisto Island

Individuals 12 and older experiencing non-emergency COVID-19 symptoms can receive a COVID-19 test and appropriate care at Tidelands Health respiratory clinics in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown. Please call 843-527-4442 to schedule an appointment at the respiratory clinic in Georgetown or 843-652-6300 to schedule an appointment at the respiratory clinic in Murrells Inlet. Normal physician office visit fees apply.

Tidelands Health leaders continue to encourage community members to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which provides strong protection from serious illness from COVID-19. Individuals should also receive a booster dose of the vaccine when eligible, as a booster dose dramatically increases protection against the Omicron variant.

“All of us must continue to do what we can to protect ourselves and others from this virus,” Capps said. “Get vaccinated. Get boosted. Wear a face mask in public places. Be smart, and let’s get control of COVID-19.”

People can get the lifesaving vaccine and booster at no cost at three Tidelands Health regional vaccination sites :

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown. Every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach. Every Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The Compass Professional Center, 10607 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

National Guard providing assistance to Tidelands Health as it deals with rise in COVID-19 patients

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina National Guard is again providing support to emergency departments at Tideland Health locations in Georgetown County. It comes as cases of COVID-19 surge across the state, fueled by the Omicron variant. Leaders with Tidelands Health said four National Guard medics arrived Tuesday and immediately began assisting team […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

A guide to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Carolina and knowing the proper protocol may not be as straightforward as it seems, so we have put together a guide to possible COVID-19 concerns and what you should do about them. I feel sick and it is hard to breathe If you are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC reports over 13K new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced 13,320 new cases of COVID-19; 9,497 confirmed and 3,823 probable cases. The statewide total of confirmed cases is 817,327. The data is from Tuesday, January 4th. A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

Health experts say everyone must take precautions to prevent COVID spread in schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As in-person classes resumed this week following winter break, the surge in COVID-19 cases left hundreds of students and teachers in quarantine. But experts agree to keeping schools open, if possible, as long as everyone takes the necessary precautions. Over 900 students and staff across three Lowcountry school districts were out […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
City
Edisto Island, SC
Murrells Inlet, SC
Health
Murrells Inlet, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Marathon canceled due to rise in COVID-19 cases, strain on emergency response teams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Marathon, which was scheduled to take place next week, has been cancelled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the community. Organizers said they came to the decision after consulting with all agencies affiliated with the event. “The current and unprecedented surge in positive COVID-19 cases has left […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina sees drop in infant mortality numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has reported a 7% drop in infant deaths from 2019 and 2020. But the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the rate of babies dying before their first birthday is likely still above the national average. The agency’s annual report says that 364 of the 55,713 […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Covid#Emergency Departments#Emergency Care#Murrells#Tidelands Health#Scdhec
WCBD Count on 2

‘We know how to be safe’: Gov. McMaster says the state will not shut down, close schools amid rise in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster believes South Carolina will be able to manage the recent surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant. He said the state has no intentions of shutting down businesses or schools and will not implement a state of emergency or mandates like requiring face masks. “We […]
EDUCATION
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County School District monitoring COVID-19 cases as students return to class

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in Berkeley County returned to class Tuesday following the winter break. But unlike neighboring districts, the county has not made any changes to its COVID-19 prevention policies, like requiring masks for students and staff. Some students and several parents were excited about schools returning this week. “We are excited […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD, DHEC host COVID testing clinic before schools re-open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – COVID cases are on the rise as many prepare to return to school, and Sunday, Charleston County School District (CCSD) partnered with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to host a COVID testing clinic at Burke High School. The rise in COVID cases has many parents worried as they […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Do you know how to pronounce these Lowcountry names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Whether you’ve recently moved to the Lowcountry or are just here for a quick visit, there are some names that are pronounced differently than you may think. Here are some names of places you might be pronouncing wrong: Beaufort Pronouncing the name of this Lowcountry town can be a little confusing for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston airports to receive over $7M in federal funding, part of Biden’s infrastructure bill

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD) – Congressman James Clyburn on Wednesday announces that South Carolina airports will receive more than $32 million in federal funding. Airports in Charleston will receive more than $7 million in federal funding in part of the November Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed by President Biden. Charleston International/AFB: $7,069,697 Charleston Executive: […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry school district mask policies, COVID precautions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School is back, or nearly back, in session for many students across the Lowcountry after winter break. Dorchester District Two (DD2) was set to resume Monday but canceled school because of severe weather, while Charleston and Berkeley County School Districts resume on Tuesday. CCSD leaders implemented a mask mandate that will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy