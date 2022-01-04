Dr. Calvin Konya (1943-2021)

The medical oncologist has led many breakthroughs in pancreatic cancer, neuroendocrine tumors. DETROIT (Jan. 6, 2022) – Internationally renowned medical oncologist Philip A. Philip, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Henry Ford Cancer Institute (HFCI) as director of Gastrointestinal Oncology and Neuroendocrine Oncology, medical director of Research and Clinical Care Integration, and co-leader of the Henry Ford Pancreatic Cancer Center (HFPCC). Joining Henry Ford’s team of leading cancer experts, Dr. Philip has led numerous breakthroughs over the course of his career in the areas of pancreatic cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO