Obituaries

Dr. Calvin Konya (1943-2021)

By Rock Products News
rockproducts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Calvin Konya, a long-time contributor to Rock Products and to the entire industry, died on Nov. 28. Dr. Konya began his accomplished career in mining engineering by receiving his bachelor’s in mining engineering from the...

rockproducts.com

