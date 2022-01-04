ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paris Hilton had 'panic attack' after mum and sister tricked her with 'surprise wedding'

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton has joked she had a "panic attack" after her mum and sister tricked her with a "surprise wedding"....

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Paris Hilton is loving married life with her 'best friend'

Paris Hilton feels "so grateful" to be married to her "best friend". The 40-year-old star has taken to Twitter to reveal she's loving married life with Carter Reum, after they tied the knot in November. Alongside some behind-the-scenes photos from their honeymoon, Paris wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Happy #25thMonthiversary...
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Paris Hilton’s Very Relatable Honeymoon Problem

With the end-of-year COVID-19 surge picking up steam (thanks, Omicron), deciding which movie to see in theaters has become more of a risk-assessment problem — is seeing West Side Story in theaters worth potential COVID exposure? — and less of a “what can my family agree to” problem. Unless you’re Paris Hilton, in which case it’s a “there’s no movie theater on my private island” problem. This is the story of Paris Hilton and the horrible, no good, very bad, and very relatable honeymoon problem.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Mick Carter to suffer another panic attack after Rainie discovery

EastEnders spoilers follow. Mick Carter is set to suffer from another panic attack after Rainie Highway discovers that he and his wife Linda have broken up on EastEnders. Mick has been going through a tough period recently as Janine Butcher has schemed to draw a wedge between him and Linda amid their rocky marriage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Paris Hilton
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Panic Attack
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Diana Ross Celebrates Christmas in Matching Pajamas with Her Kids, Grandkids: 'So Many Blessings'

Diana Ross was all smiles after spending Christmas with her big family. On Monday, the 77-year-old music icon shared a photo on Twitter from her family's holiday celebration. She was joined by four of her children, Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross, and Ross Naess, and several of her grandchildren as they all posed in matching pajamas by a Christmas tree.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes shares heartbreaking loss in moving post

Katie Holmes has shared a heartbreaking post via Instagram, detailing her heartbreak at the loss of American writer Joan Didion. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Dawson's Creek actress posted a moving and emotional tribute to the US literary icon, who passed away aged 87 after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Children Are So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Pics

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ children are all grown up. The A-list actor shared a rare picture of the couple’s three children -- Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and 9-year-old Livingston -- from their outing at the Sing 2 premiere. “Family affair at #Sing2 premiere,” the 52-year-old actor wrote. Alves, who married the star in 2012, took to her own Instagram to share two pictures from the evening and give her and McConaughey’s children a shout-out.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy