If you've ever been a fan of the mantra “the future is now,” this is an opportune time to use it. Technology is at the peak of where it ever has been. Innovation in the industry is taking into consideration how many people want better technology. Just look at how many people want to turn their homes into smart ones. One of those types of innovations that used to be thought of as futuristic that is now easier to use is 3D printing.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO