Ryan Gosling says watching his daughters grow up makes him more conscious of time

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Gosling says seeing his daughters grow up has made him more conscious of time passing. The...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Us Weekly

Ryan Gosling Reveals Whether His and Eva Mendes’ 2 Daughters Understand His Fame

Working dad! Ryan Gosling’s two daughters are starting to understand that they have a famous father. “I think they finally figured it out … that my name is actually The Gray Man and I’m an assassin for the CIA,” the actor, 41, joked to British GQ on Saturday, January 1, referencing his upcoming Netflix movie, The Gray Man. He noted that Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, recently watched one of their mom Eva Mendes’ projects.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

The hilarious reason Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' kids think Eva's the cooler parent, more news

Ryan Gosling makes rare comment about family life with Eva Mendes. Ryan Gosling isn't convinced his daughters with Eva Mendes completely get what their parents do for a living. He is, however, sure Eva is the Cool Parent when it comes to household movie star status. In a rare comment about his family, Ryan tells British GQ 7-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada have a history of confusing their parents' real-life jobs as actors with the more exciting stories their characters live out onscreen. This apparently led Esmeralda to once yell "You're winning!" at Ryan when she was watching him shoot a fight scene with Harrison Ford for "Blade Runner 2049," Ryan recalls. He adds the girls also thought he worked on the moon when he was filming "First Man." By now, he jokes, "I think they finally figured it out… that my name is actually 'The Gray Man' and I'm an assassin for the CIA." Still, he says mom probably reigns supreme because she starred in a 1999 movie about a kid turning into a pig, which they watched during lockdown. "'My Brother The Pig' was a big hit," Ryan says. "I highly recommend it, by the way. Eva's amazing in it."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ryan Gosling
WHAS 11

Ryan Gosling Shares How Parenthood Has Changed Him

Ryan Gosling is pondering the passage of time. In an interview with GQ UK, the 41-year-old actor offers a rare glimpse into his life with his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, and reveals how their two daughters, Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 7, have made him acutely aware at how quickly life seems to go by.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Ryan Gosling Gets Candid About His Family in Rare Admission

In a rare occasion, Ryan Gosling opened up about his family life with Eva Mendes in his latest interview for GQ UK. Mendes and Gosling have been together for years and share two children together: Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 7. The actor reveals how the addition of the two kids has taught him about the value of time –– especially during the pandemic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Ryan Gosling reveals the most adorable moment with his daughter Esmeralda

Ryan Gosling is looking back at one of his sweetest memories on the set of ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ involving his 7-year-old daughter Esmeralda and his co-star Harrison Ford. The actor recently talked about his family and career during his latest interview with British GQ, revealing a hilarious situation that happened while filming the acclaimed sci-fi thriller, having his daughter on set at that time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fatherly

The Adorable Way Ryan Gosling’s Daughters Figured Out He’s Mega-Famous

There comes a time in all of our early lives when we realize that our parents are people. Sounds weird, but as kids we don’t see them as individuals with lives and jobs. For most of us that means we learn what our parents do for a living, or what they’re known for in their friend group. For the kids of celebs, it’s a whole new discovery. And for Ryan Gosling’s daughter, the way they found out was adorable.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
