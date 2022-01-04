ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Lightning reassign forward Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse Crunch

 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Tuesday.

Fortier, 5-foot-10, 173 pounds, has played in 10 games with the Lightning this season, recording one goal. He made his NHL debut on November 30 at the St. Louis Blues and scored his first goal on December 21 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Fortier has played in 17 games with Syracuse in 2021-22, recording four goals and 11 points. He ranks tied for fifth on the Crunch for goals and points. Fortier has skated in 51 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, registering 10 goals and 21 points.

The Lachine, Quebec native was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NHL

Stars reassign forward Riley Tufte to taxi squad

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned forward Riley Tufte from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), to the taxi squad. Tufte, 23, has appeared in five NHL games this season, recording five hits...
NHL
localsyr.com

Syracuse Crunch picks up road win at Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch returned to action with a 2-1 win over the Rochester Americans tonight at the Blue Cross Arena. The Crunch pick up their first victory in the 12-game season series against the Amerks and move to 9-10-2-1 on the season. Crunch goaltender...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch defeat Amerks, 2-1

The Syracuse Crunch returned to action with a 2-1 win over the Rochester Americans Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena. The Crunch pick up their first victory in the 12-game season series against the Amerks and move to 9-10-2-1 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace recorded his third...
NHL
