Tampa Bay Lightning reassign forward Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Tuesday.

Fortier, 5-foot-10, 173 pounds, has played in 10 games with the Lightning this season, recording one goal. He made his NHL debut on November 30 at the St. Louis Blues and scored his first goal on December 21 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Fortier has played in 17 games with Syracuse in 2021-22, recording four goals and 11 points. He ranks tied for fifth on the Crunch for goals and points. Fortier has skated in 51 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, registering 10 goals and 21 points.

The Lachine, Quebec native was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

