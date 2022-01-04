ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Spain

By Jennifer Wing
After a brave, year-long battle with stomach cancer, John Omar Spain, a Skaneateles resident, died at home on Dec. 31, 2021, surrounded by his family.

John was born April 12, 1944, in Washington, D.C to Nancy and Omar Spain. As the son of a Naval officer, John lived in several locations before his family settled in Skaneateles, where he graduated from high school in 1964.

The day after graduating, John went to work as a machine operator at Chrysler Corporation’s New Process Gear plant. After a year, he became a toolmaker apprentice in a four-year program, followed by several years as a toolmaker journeyman. John then accepted a management role as maintenance foreman, followed by another promotion to the second shift Plant Maintenance Manager of the 1.7 million square-foot facility that housed 4,000 employees and operated 24/7, creating the toughest of situations to maintain equipment, machines, robots and 14 assembly lines. John retired in 1999 at age 55, but was asked to return to manage a project which he completed and then retired permanently in 2000.

John was a generous person, who gave his time and talents throughout his life and always looked for ways to make life easier for others. He was a championship coach for little league baseball and softball and was a Scout leader. He was a member and president of the Skaneateles Jaycees, a group of men who helped the community. He was a member of the NPG Management Club. He was a board member and volunteered for decades at the Presbyterian Manor, a senior living facility in Skaneateles, with his most appreciated accomplishment there being the conversion of individual rooms into suites. He was a member of the Skaneateles First Presbyterian Church, the Skaneateles Lake Association and the Finger Lakes Land Trust.

John loved spending time at his Skaneateles Lake cottage boating, swimming, skiing, grilling and hosting others. He was passionate about the stock market; took pride in renovating lake cottages and homes that included the oldest Skaneateles village residence; and loved kayaking and teaching others to kayak. He traveled throughout the US and enjoyed annual trips with the Caravan Club, a group who traveled within New York. He was a fabulous cook and family and friends appreciated that he could repair or build anything, oftentimes using innovative solutions, for which the term, “injohnuity” was coined. He appreciated every sunset and anything mechanical. He loved celebrating life with family and friends and was always up for a gathering.

John is survived by his loving family, including his wife of 56 years, Barbara Bendall Spain, whom he met in high school; son, Jeffrey (Patricia), daughter, Amber Spain-Mosher (Peter) and grandchildren whom he adored, Jonas, Genevieve, Parker, Phoebe, Joslynn, Mason, Eden, Jack and Sam. Also surviving are his brother, Norman (Judy); sisters-in-law Pamela and Leigh; and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents, as well as siblings: Nancy; Thomas; and James.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church Skaneateles. John will be buried in Lake View Cemetery.

Contributions in John’s memory can be made to the Presbyterian Manor (skaneatelesmanor.com) or to the American Red Cross (redcross.org).

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

