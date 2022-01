I have 2 PCs each running Vmware Workstation Pro (V16). Neither has the resource to run the VMs needed for a Lab I have to set up for a college course I am doing (remotely due to COvid). I can add more RAM which should resolve the issue but I have been trying to find a way split the load across the two hosts!! As a student I would be happier to use the kit I have so if it is possible any advice would be welcome.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO