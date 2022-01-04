High Profile Lawyer To Represent Family Of Black Teen Who Died On Dirt Bike

Photo: CBS 12

The family of a boy who died while riding a dirt bike and running from a cop has hired a high profile civil rights attorney.

Ben Crump will be representing the parents of Stanley Davis Junior.

Surveillance video shows the 13-year old stopping for gas at a Chevron the day after Christmas, then jumping on the bike as a police cruiser pulled in to the gas station. The teen was being pursued for recklessly driving the dirt bike when he wound up hitting a curb of a median and being thrown from the bike.

There was a protest held on New Year's Day, with fellow riders popping wheelies.

There have been calls for the unnamed officer involved to be terminated, with Davis family members claiming they believe the boy was only pursued because he was Black.

FHP is leading an investigation into whether that officer violated any police protocols in following Davis.

Crump has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and others.