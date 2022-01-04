ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

High Profile Lawyer To Represent Family Of Black Teen Who Died On Dirt Bike

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAHf5_0dcXSaTH00
Photo: CBS 12

The family of a boy who died while riding a dirt bike and running from a cop has hired a high profile civil rights attorney.

Ben Crump will be representing the parents of Stanley Davis Junior.

Surveillance video shows the 13-year old stopping for gas at a Chevron the day after Christmas, then jumping on the bike as a police cruiser pulled in to the gas station. The teen was being pursued for recklessly driving the dirt bike when he wound up hitting a curb of a median and being thrown from the bike.

There was a protest held on New Year's Day, with fellow riders popping wheelies.

There have been calls for the unnamed officer involved to be terminated, with Davis family members claiming they believe the boy was only pursued because he was Black.

FHP is leading an investigation into whether that officer violated any police protocols in following Davis.

Crump has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and others.

Comments / 135

Bill Jones
2d ago

Typical....The kid was breaking the law....and the cop was enforcing the law....kind of simple math....Don't break the law....and no law needs to be enforced.

Reply(8)
63
Jerry Smith
1d ago

Nothing more then an attempted payday to make the parents rich at the expense of there failure to teach there kid the basics of being a law abiding citizen. The kid trued to flee hit a curb and hit his head on the curb killing himself end of lawsuit now make parents pay all court cost.

Reply(1)
36
gander
1d ago

Another proud BLM family kids breaking the law and cops are to blame teach their asses to obey laws and you don’t have this problem put the parents in jail for upholding the kid for breaking the law

Reply
26
Related
Black Enterprise

Florida Teen Dies After Dirt Bike Crashed During Police Chase; His Grandma Proclaims Police Chased Him to His Grave

A 13-year old boy died in Florida Sunday after crashing his dirt bike while police were trying to pull him over for driving recklessly. According to a Florida NBC affiliate, the boy has been identified as Stanley Davis Jr., who gained officers’ attention because he was driving erratically on Boynton Beach Boulevard. Video obtained by NBC shows Davis at a gas station and a police SUV follows him after he exits the station.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Death of Black Teen Handcuffed in Custody Now Ruled a Homicide

The death of a Black teenager who lost consciousness after being handcuffed and restrained at a juvenile detention center in Kansas has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report released this week. The findings contradict a preliminary autopsy report which suggested that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton didn't suffer life-threatening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ben Crump
NBC Bay Area

Police Find Santa Rosa Mother Who Abandoned Her Baby While Evading Officers

Police have located a 34-year-old Santa Rosa woman who fled from an officer early Friday morning then abandoned her vehicle with her 18-month-old child inside, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Melissa Doyle was identified as the driver. She was wanted for felony child endangerment and evading arrest, police...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bike#Cbs#Chevron#Fhp
TMZ.com

Police Didn't Help Teen Girl After Burlington Coat Factory Shooting, Family Says

The police paid no mind to the teenage girl struck by a stray bullet in the fatal shooting at a Burlington Coat Factory ... at least according to her family. Ben Crump is representing the family of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the girl who was hiding in a dressing room when a bullet from a cop's AR-15 fatally struck her in the chest, and he just shared her family's harrowing account of what went down in the store,
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
People

Boy, 13, Dies in Dirt Bike Crash as Fla. Police Attempt Traffic Stop: 'We Need Answers'

A 13-year-old boy from Florida died after crashing his dirt bike when police tried to pull him over the day after Christmas, the Boynton Beach Police Department said. According to authorities, officers attempted a traffic stop after observing the boy, identified as Stanley Davis Jr. by CBS station WPEC, "recklessly" operating his dirt bike on Sunday afternoon. Davis "went down" on North Federal Highway shortly after, resulting in his death, police said.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘We’re here for justice’: Street protest held in Boynton Beach after teen’s death following officer chase

Scores of protestors crammed Federal Highway in Boynton Beach on Saturday afternoon to demand accountability in the death of a 13-year-old who died after fleeing police on his dirt bike. Also, Saturday, nationally known civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump confirmed he has taken the case. “We have to say you can’t do this to our children,” he said. He vowed a “very public demand for ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy