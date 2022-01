Two things are interesting, to me, about my gaming habits in 2021. Firstly, I’ve definitely spent more time with Xbox than I have PlayStation titles, which is an illustration of just how excellent Game Pass has been this year. And secondly, the most fun I’ve had with games all told has almost exclusively been with older titles. Retro games, if we must - and, we will. Releases from the 1980s and ‘90s (and, okay, a few from the 21st century) which have been given new leases of life in the here and now.

