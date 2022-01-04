Composting, housing plans and more coming to Warren County

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County has a list of projects to bring to Glens Falls, Queensbury, Lake George and beyond. Like any county government, that list is always long for Warren County; and now, several are getting a boost.

On Monday, the county announced they had received $380,338 in state funding to be used for a quartet of projects. The list includes investment in composting to reduce food waste; assessing what communities need help creating more housing; improving boat inspection and decontamination work to make lake safer; and planning to grow outdoor recreation.

“These awards through the New York State Consolidated Funding Application program represent the culmination of many hours of staff time across multiple departments here in Warren County,” said Wayne Lamothe, Warren County Planning Director. “I am extremely pleased that New York State recognized the value of the projects proposed in these grant applications.”

There’s a lot of planning to do on each project before people living in Warren County will know what’s about to change. While that planning is just getting started, county communications director Don Lehman gave some insight into what issues in the region’s backyard have spurred the county to action.

A $46K slice of the pie is set to go into a plan to assess housing needs across the county. Lehman said that issues with housing have surfaced especially during the summer tourism season, which annually hits hard in places like the village of Lake George. However, that doesn’t mean the focus will be on hotels or short-term rentals. When the county says housing, they mean homes.

It’s not as simple as selecting places to start building neighborhoods or apartments. The money will allow the county planning office to work with the Warren County Economic Development Corporation and Local Development Corporation to assess where the housing needs are, and how best to fulfill them.

Another item on the list is the stream of waste cycling through the county. $40K is going toward the creation of an organics management plan, joining another $40K of the county’s own money. The plan is to choose a location to create a new composting facility, creating a new recycling option for food scraps that could significantly reduce the amount of trash generated in the county.

“This facility could help the local business community by giving them a composting option,” Lehman said. “There is no timetable for the facility, but the funding will allow studies to begin.”

While those first two items span a wide swath of the county’s communities, one hones in on a single spot – one outside of the county itself. $251,838 will join $50,000 in local money to get some work done on boat inspection and decontamination on Schroon Lake.

Decontamination and inspection keep boats and the lake itself safe , and also help the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to control the spread of invasive plants and insects, which can hitch a ride on the hulls of boats. Even outside of the county, the chain of boaters traveling between different Adirondack lakes can affect all of them, whether in Warren, Essex or elsewhere. The station will not require staffing, in order to make it usable by boaters at any hours, and is in partnership with Paul Smith’s College and Adirondack Watershed Institute.

Finally, the last item on the list puts $42,500 into the bank of a $100K project that puts county eyes on outdoor recreation. Lehman says the goal is to take a full inventory of every significant recreation in the county, and take a look at what parks, trails and more could be improved, as well as how to market them.

“We are grateful for this funding from New York State, which combined with local funding will help our staff complete projects that will have great benefits to the residents of Warren County as well as our environment,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber. “We are also very appreciative of our county staff who worked hard to make these successful grant applications.”

The state funding comes from the New York State Consolidated Funding Application program. More information on state grants can be found online .

