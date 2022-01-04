ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Lee Roth Cancels All Of His ‘Farewell’ Performances

By Brian Ives // Managing Editor, Beasley Media
myq105.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Lee Roth surprised fans when he announced his retirement suddenly in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that was published on October 1. Roth said in the interview, “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring…I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These...

Billboard

David Lee Roth Cancels Remaining Las Vegas Residency Dates

David Lee Roth appears to be taking an early retirement. The 66-year-old former Van Halen singer was slated to cap his long, loquacious career with a string of five residency shows at Las Vegas’ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay this month after canceling his planned New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day shows at the venue due to the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
