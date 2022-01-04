7th Port Authority employee dies in part to COVID-19
PITTSBURGH — The Port Authority of Allegheny County said a seventh employee has died in part due to COVID-19. The bus operator died on...www.wtae.com
PITTSBURGH — The Port Authority of Allegheny County said a seventh employee has died in part due to COVID-19. The bus operator died on...www.wtae.com
but the vacines save lives 😒 which we all know is propaganda... get your jab or not, but don't bully others who get the jab or who don't
Comments / 13