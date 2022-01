Bad Habit is a quest in Escape From Tarkov given by Mechanic. It requires you to find different types of cigarettes in raid and return them to Mechanic. Hello, come here a minute. I need to lay the wiring today, and plan for high power capacity, especially considering the continuous load on the grid. But that’s not the issue now, bring me some cigarettes. I want to work it hard until it’s done, and don’t want to get distracted with searching. I know, smoking’s going to kill me. But, is it really important though? Well, anyway, I need around 20 packs, preferably different ones. Oh, and make sure you get the new sealed ones, so look for them yourself. Was good seeing you.

