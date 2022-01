DOHA, QATAR – Qatar Airways welcomes the holiday season with a series of festive delights for passengers visiting the Al Safwa First and Al Mourjan Business Class Lounges at Hamad International Airport (HIA) and the airline’s Premium Lounge in Beirut, as well as for travellers to and from destinations in the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and select destinations in Asia and Africa. From 19 to 26 December 2021, customers will experience the warmth of the season with a specially-curated holiday theme throughout their journey.

