Q105 Saturday Night Dance Party Top 10 From January 8, 1986

The year is, unfortunately, ending with a bit of a melancholy note with the news that Betty White has passed away just 17 days before her 100th birthday. Already in the hours since the announcement, there have been emotional stories and tidbits shared from all over. Betty White hosted Saturday Night Live in 2010. In the process, she became the oldest person to host the show at 88 years old. Honestly, it is amazing that she hadn’t hosted the show earlier in her life.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO