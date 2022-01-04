Q105 Saturday Night Dance Party Top 10 From January 8, 1986

This story appears in our weekly Things to Do newsletter, sent to subscribers every Monday. Get it in your inbox by signing up here. I’m a lifelong pizza fanatic (I remember being confused that Garfield had chosen lasagna as his favorite dish when pizza was a thing). And I have a new favorite pie in our region, so when the mood strikes this week, I know I’ll be hightailing it to Andy’s Pizza in the Tysons Galleria. –Alice Levitt, food editor/critic.
One Hit Wanda is sitting in for Galaxy Girl and kicking 2021 out with a Doom and Dance Party – Apocalyptic metal and dance tunes with the word “end” in the title. from TRON: Legacy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Walt Disney Records - 2010. ALESSO X CHARLOTTE...
Umpqua Community College Performing and Visual Arts presents the Twelfth Night Concert, on Friday and Saturday. The Vintage Singers, under the direction of Donna Spicer will perform both nights at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Roseburg. The concert will include familiar Christmas carols and new holiday favorites. The performance will also feature pianist Tammy Finch Johnson.
Saturday Night Live re-aired their 2010 episode hosted by the late Betty White last night (January 1) following the iconic actor’s death. White, a trailblazing actor and beloved entertainment personality, died on New Year’s Eve (December 31) at the age of 99 at her home in Brentwood, California. Her death is believed to be of natural causes.
Singer Maeta shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram earlier this week, showing herself getting bit by a snake. The video has racked up over 267,000 views, more than double the number of followers Maeta has. The 21-year-old signed with Roc Nation earlier this year and released her debut album Habits. Her hits include "Teen Scene" and "B— Don't Be Mad."
Drew Barrymore took a walk down memory lane on Thursday with a photo which brought all her fans back to the nineties. The star sizzled with short hair and wearing a silk minidress which her social media followers instantly remembered. In the image posted on Instagram, Drew was partying and...
Dancing is a “good thing,” and more and more research is pointing specifically to American folkdance, square dance, as an important tool in successful aging and good health. The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club is inviting the community to square dance classes beginning in January. According to the...
The Reagans got on an interesting subject at Sunday dinner in the most recent “Blue Bloods” episode. The family got on the topic of first kisses and fans loved the lighthearted exchanges between them. The family was first insisting that Jamie should divulge who his first kiss was...
The year is, unfortunately, ending with a bit of a melancholy note with the news that Betty White has passed away just 17 days before her 100th birthday. Already in the hours since the announcement, there have been emotional stories and tidbits shared from all over. Betty White hosted Saturday Night Live in 2010. In the process, she became the oldest person to host the show at 88 years old. Honestly, it is amazing that she hadn’t hosted the show earlier in her life.
Marie Osmond and the Imperial Symphony Orchestra LIVE at the RP Funding Center on Saturday, January 22nd!. An evening with Marie Osmond provides a musical retrospective into her legendary 50-year career. Backed by the Imperial Symphony Orchestra and dazzling costumes Marie performs her own collection of hit songs, as well as the best of Broadway, pop, country, and opera.
Here’s another list from Mason! The year was 1983, and here’s his list of the best 15 songs from the year. The list began at 5, then it grew to 10… I finally stopped at 15. There were so many great songs in 1983, it’s sad to see them left off of the list.
These 40 albums that turn 45 in 2022 feature timeless debuts and some of the most iconic titles in rock. Scroll through the gallery below to see which albums are turning 45 in 2022.. Released on February 4, 1977. Released on October 28, 1977. Released on January 14, 1977. Released...
OK, it came out back in October, but “Top it Up,” by Boston’s the Chelsea Curve may well be the perfect song to kick off 2022 properly. It’s a bracing blast of pop rock that instantly hooks the listener, but more importantly, it digs deep into two themes: “doubling up” on the things you love, but also taking time to, as the band says on its Bandcamp page, “push the pause button.”
...
At the end of the year, we count all the requests called in to the Q105 Saturday Night Dance Party. The 105 most-requested make our year end countdown Stevie B’s “Spring Love” has been #1 two years in a row. Was it the most requested song of the year again? Let’s find out!
Is currently set to return on January 15 and today, we learned that a West Side Story star will be taking the reins as host. Ariana DeBose has been tapped to be front and center for the first new show of 2022, and she will be joined by musical guest Roddy Ricch. This marks Ariana’s hosting debut, but she does have a history with at least one member of the cast in Cecily Strong — the two worked together for the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!.
7:30pm til 11:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) Sick of being single? Join London's leading singles event and finally meet someone you can ditch the dating apps for!. Customer reviews of Saturday Night Singles Party (Age Range: 30-50) Average rating:. 0%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing...
