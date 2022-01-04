Kentucky fugitive found in front yard of Nashville home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fugitive wanted in Kentucky was located and arrested early Tuesday morning, Jan. 4, in South Nashville.
According to an arrest warrant, officers were dispatched to a home on Elberta Street around midnight in an attempt to serve an out-of-state felony warrant from Kentucky.
Police said the defendant, Robert Baldwin, 42, was located in the front yard of the residence.
Authorities said when police advised he was under arrest, he physically resisted, refused to put his hands behind his back, and pulled away from officers.
Officials gained control of Baldwin and charged him.
