Nashville, TN

Kentucky fugitive found in front yard of Nashville home

By Laura Schweizer
FOX 56
FOX 56
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fugitive wanted in Kentucky was located and arrested early Tuesday morning, Jan. 4, in South Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, officers were dispatched to a home on Elberta Street around midnight in an attempt to serve an out-of-state felony warrant from Kentucky.

Police said the defendant, Robert Baldwin, 42, was located in the front yard of the residence.

Robert Baldwin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said when police advised he was under arrest, he physically resisted, refused to put his hands behind his back, and pulled away from officers.

Officials gained control of Baldwin and charged him.

He is ineligible for bond due to the out-of-state warrant.

FOX 56

Kentucky governor gives update on COVID-19 in Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update in the Bluegrass State at approximately 12:30 p.m. following last night’s State of the Commonwealth address. During Monday’s Team Kentucky update, the governor said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has brought the state to its worst escalation of reported cases since […]
FOX 56

FOX 56

