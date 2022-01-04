ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Sandwich chain closes YSU location

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A national sandwich chain has shut down its location at Youngstown State University.

Corporate officials at Jimmy John’s confirmed Tuesday that the location at YSU closed for good Dec. 24, 2021. It opened in July 2011.

Details were not released as to why that location was shut down.

Other Jimmy John’s locations in the area include restaurants in Boardman, Warren and Austintown.

