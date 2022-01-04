ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

These Herbs Could Be Risky For Your Liver

By Robin Rothstein
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4zMl_0dcXR3aS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NACmv_0dcXR3aS00

Americans love their herbal remedies . According to a press release distributed by Globe Newswire , the herbal supplements market in the U.S. was estimated at roughly $2.9 billion in 2020. However, if you're one of the people who include herbal supplements as part of your diet, health experts warn that there are certain herbs you should probably avoid, especially the ones that can cause injury to your liver.

An essential organ and the largest solid organ in the body, the liver serves hundreds of functions. Among the most notable are filtering the body's blood and producing bile, a digestive fluid that helps to remove waste products and toxins from the body. The liver also helps with regulating blood clotting, protecting against infection, and serves as a storage house for large quantities of vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, D, E, K, and B12, along with iron and copper (via Columbia Surgery ).

Considering how vital the liver is to supporting your health, it is important to be aware of which herbal supplements you are taking that may be putting your liver at risk, especially as the industry remains unregulated and rarely subject to government oversight (via Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health ).

Herbs To Watch Out For

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QyfF_0dcXR3aS00

Given the popularity of herbal supplements along with the potential for some of them to do harm, it's no wonder that the journal Toxics reported in 2018 that herb-induced liver damage is on the rise.

"Herbal teas and supplements can definitively lead to liver injury and even liver failure," Tatyana Kushner, M.D., a hepatologist and an assistant professor in the division of liver diseases at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, tells Everyday Health . "Depending on the herb, the impact can be acute — and self-resolve — or can develop into chronic liver disease and liver failure, which would necessitate a liver transplant," Dr. Kushner says.

According to the experts at WebMD , some of the herbs to avoid include aloe vera, black cohosh, cascara, chaparral, comfrey, ephedra, and kava. Everyday Health also advises against consuming St. John's wort — or any other dietary supplement for that matter — if you are on prescription medication. This is because these herbs can cause liver problems including toxic hepatitis — an inflammation of the liver — which can then potentially lead to permanent damage and life-threatening circumstances. Symptoms of toxic hepatitis can include jaundice, pain in the upper portion of the abdomen, fever, and nausea or vomiting, among others (via Mayo Clinic ).

Health experts recommend changing your lifestyle to include regular exercise and a healthier diet rather than relying on supplements, but if you still want to take herbal supplements as a complement, you should limit your consumption and become informed about the risks. "People should talk about herbal remedies with their doctor prior to starting, particularly if they are not familiar with the components of the herbal remedy," Dr. Kushner advises.

Read this next: 7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Your Liver

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
d1softballnews.com

We could cleanse the liver by lowering cholesterol and triglycerides simply with this antioxidant-rich drink

Especially during periods of heavy binges at lunch and dinner, it is not uncommon to abuse particularly fatty or sugary foods at the table. These, however, could affect, and consequently damage, the liver due to the accumulation of triglycerides. The side effect of a diet that is too loaded with fats and sugars could lead, in fact, to what is called fatty liver or steatosis. To combat this phenomenon, a lifestyle that includes adequate physical activity, excludes smoking and alcohol, integrated with proper nutrition, would always be recommended.
NUTRITION
Clean Eating

This 7-Day Liver Reboot is Just What You Need to Get Your Health Back on Track

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Sweet treats, alcohol and all kinds of indulgences happen during the holidays – but after weeks and weeks of a “treat yourself!” mindset, your...
NUTRITION
Woodlands Online& LLC

Avoid a Hangover & Protect your Brain and Liver

Recognizing that we don’t live in a perfect world, and that alcohol consumption is a real component of many holiday celebrations, below you’ll find some recommendations to help protect your brain and liver from alcohol toxicity while still enjoying a libation or two. Optimal health is impossible with routine alcohol consumption; however, I live in the real world and I’m a realist. At the bottom, you will find an elaborate, well researched article you can check out if you want the long of it. Here are some recommendations, for the short of it.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Mount Sinai, NY
New York City, NY
Health
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbal Supplements#Herbal Remedies#Liver Disease#Liver Injury#Americans#Globe Newswire#Columbia#Everyday Health
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Bill Gates predicts pandemic end date

The 'acute phase' of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022, billionaire Bill Gates has predicted. "It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022." Pharmaceutical companies have historically had trouble selling the flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
BGR.com

Urgent shampoo recall: Stop using this dangerous shampoo immediately

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced a new product recall after finding traces of benzene in some of its dry shampoo sprays and other spray products. This is in addition to the Secret deodorant and Old Spice recall from about a month ago, which includes several other products that might contain traces of benzene. If you have any of the Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, Old Spice, or Hair Food sprays in the recall list, you should stop using them immediately.
SKIN CARE
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy