High COVID test demand in Jefferson Parish

Like most of the country, Jefferson Parish is seeing record numbers of new COVID cases, leading to long lines at the parish’s two public testing sites. The incredible volume is running headfirst into a lack of available tests.

“We had to close the sites early,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told WWL’s Tommy Tucker when discussing the holiday rush. “The resources are there, our team is there, the only limitation is the amount of tests that we have, and so we give them out every day until we are out.”

Public testing sites are open at Johnny Bright Playground and the Alario Center. Sheng said a third site is also on the way.

Because of the crush of test demand many who use those locations are having to wait three to four days to get results according to Sheng. She said the testing is not handled by the parish itself, so they can’t provide answers on when results will come in.