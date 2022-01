WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Be concerned about the rapidly spreading omicron variant, President Joe Biden urged Americans on Tuesday, but do not be alarmed. Biden delivered that message to reporters prior to a meeting with his COVID-19 response team, saying he was trying to convey both his administration's urgency in responding to COVID-19 and the fact that the country now has more tools to fight the virus, the Associated Press reported.

