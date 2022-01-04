ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone features a 240 Hz touch response rate for gameplay

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Receive all the power you need for gameplay, calls, scrolling the internet, and more with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone. Boasting a 240 Hz touch response rate, it offers...

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns.

