Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone features a 240 Hz touch response rate for gameplay

Use your devices as fast as possible with the Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model. Compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, this router delivers super quick, low-latency, high-capacity activity. So you can connect all the devices in your home with no trouble. More than just an advanced internet device, it also gives you three times as much bandwidth as the previous generation. Boosting capacity in your home, it gives you three different Wi-Fi bands. So you can have a 2.4 GHz, a 5 GHz, and a 6 GHz band. This reduces interference while giving you more bandwidth. Beyond all this, you also get IoT support and wireless controls through Xfinity xFi’s digital dashboard. Overall, it has advanced security settings to protect all the devices that use it as well.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO