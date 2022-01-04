Chevy's Groundbreaking New Silverado Debuts — and Reservations Open — Tomorrow

GM Authority's insiders clued the outlet into pricing for the refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, those MSRP figures backed up by Muscle Car & Trucks. To be clear, we're talking about pricing for the overhauled models with the new and much nicer interiors, not the 2022 Silverado Limited models (which have been selling as 2022 models but are basically carryovers from 2021). Also know that the welcoming interior won't make it down to three of the trims yet; the Work Truck, Custom, and Custom Trail Boss continue with the previously scheduled program. The Custom Trail Boss is the odd one out here, costing more than the LT trim that does get the plusher cabin because of of the Trail Boss' upgraded off-road gear. The LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ, and High Country make the move to nicer digs. The LT Trail Boss is $500 less expensive, but this trim picked up a $1,000 increase from the 2021 model year to the pre-refreshed 2022 version.

