Las Vegas: lights, action, casinos! Vegas Tales is on Xbox and PC. The life of a casino owner in Las Vegas must be a pretty crazy one, but in Vegas Tales it seems that life has gone a bit too quickly for the owner of the Bellflower Casino Hotel. The owner is terminally ill, and has missed all of his opportunities to seek out a proper heir to inherit and manage his pride and joy going forward. It just so happens that he appoints you, dear player, so buckle in for some job interviews like no other.

GAMBLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO