Since the pandemic began two years ago, a host of new words and phrases have found themselves cropping up in our conversations. From social distancing to Omicron, quarantine and Pfizer, it seems there's always another pandemic-related term to be getting our heads around. And the latest on that list is 'flurona' – the first case of which has just been reported. But, what actually is flurona, and should we be worried about it?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO