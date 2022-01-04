Withings Body Scan connected health station records a 6-Lead ECG & assesses nerve activity

Need help around the house? The Labrador Caddie and Retriever assistive robots are here to provide it. These two robots move things around your home so you don’t have to. They are an extra pair of hands right when and where you need them to move large loads and keep small items in easy reach. Offering you personalized assistance, they follow a set of routes and stops in your home. You set these stops for the robot to go to—like by the refrigerator or the couch. Moreover, you can command it in a variety of convenient ways. Use the Labrador app on your smartphone or tablet, use a voice-enabled device like Amazon Echo, set a schedule, or use a Bluetooth wireless button. Furthermore, it is fully self-driving with smart navigation. And it has advanced 3D downward sensors that scan for obstacles.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO