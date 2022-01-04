ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Withings Body Scan connected health station records a 6-Lead ECG & assesses nerve activity

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take your health into your own hands with the Withings Body Scan connected health station. A revolutionary gadget, it can actually record a 6-lead ECG. This means it can assess your nerve activity and heart rhythm. These measurements detect arrhythmias and heart patterns associated with atrial fibrillation. This helps you take...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gadget Flow

CHAU wireless and portable charger provides more freedom with its removable power bank

Power your smartphone with plenty of freedom when you have the CHAU wireless and portable charger. Compared to traditional wireless chargers, which don’t let you move your phone while it’s charging, this gadget adds more convenience to your daily life. CHAU lets you relocate your phone from the desk to the bed while continuing to power the battery. This is all thanks to the built-in power bank that separates from the main device. As a result, you’ll never encounter a drained battery again without having any cords to restrict you. Moreover, this wireless and portable charger allows you to display your phone horizontally or vertically. So you can easily read important messages at a glance while it charges. Finally, the LED light on the main device lets you know when it’s in charging mode.
ELECTRONICS
healio.com

Mobile six-lead ECG device added to app marketplace for health providers

AliveCor announced that its six-lead personal ECG mobile device has been made available via KardiaPro on Epic's App Orchard Marketplace for hospitals, health systems and providers. According to a company press release, this integration will increase availability of the device (KardiaMobile 6L) to health care providers around the world with...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

ICON. AI SOUND MIRROR smart acoustic mirror works with Alexa and has a beautiful design

Add elegance to your home with the ICON.AI SOUND MIRROR smart acoustic mirror. This wireless voice-activated speaker looks like a decorative mirror but it connects with Alexa and plays room-filling audio. What’s more, you can connect to it from your mobile devices thanks to Bluetooth. That way, you can listen to everything from podcasts to your Spotify playlists. Meanwhile, this mirror provides an immersive, hands-free experience with AI assistant and smart home capabilities. Best of all, it’s easy to use since the setup takes just minutes. Additionally, this acoustic mirror is designed to fit into your everyday life with its IPX6 waterproof rating and connectivity with AirPlay 2, Spotify, Pandora, and other popular apps. Finally, the classic geometric design looks beautiful in any room.
CELL PHONES
TechHive

Withings shows a scale at CES that reveals precisely where your body stores fat

The latest smart scale from Withings wants you to get a handle on your health, literally. The Body Scan, introduced at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on Monday, features a retractable handle fitted with additional sensors capable of far more analysis than the traditional smart scale. It’s slated to launching this spring.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
MacRumors Forums

CES 2022: Withings Unveils New 'Body Scan' Smart Scale

Withings today announced the launch of a new smart scale, the Body Scan, which is designed to track all kinds of health-related metrics. It monitors segmental body composition, weight, heart rate, and vascular age, plus it can assess nerve activity and heart rhythm using a 6-lead ECG. Body Scan features...
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsandwearables.com

Withings Body Scan tracks nerve activity, Afib & segmental body composition

Withings has announced a new smart scale at CES 2022 called Body Scan. In addition to standard metrics, the device can assess nerve activity, detect Afib and monitor segmental body composition. The company is one of the best known smart scale manufacturers in the world. In fact Withings is credited...
ELECTRONICS
massdevice.com

Withings plans launch for Body Scan smart scale platform

Withings is promoting its Body Scan in-home connected health station smart scale platform, with a launch planned later this year. Las Vegas-based Withings’ Body Scan goes beyond weight management to offer a way for users to take proactive control over their health with segmental body composition, heart rate and vascular age monitoring, according to a news release. It also allows users to access coaching, clinical specialists and personalized, holistic plans in-app.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connected Health#Ecg#Withings#Crowdfunding#Android Apps#Ito#Lcd#Ios#Ar#Vr
Gadget Flow

Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair can generate arcade-style tactile sensations

Enjoy an immersive gaming experience like never before with the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair. This chair generates arcade-style tactile sensations with a powerful haptic engine. With all-day comfort and intense gaming realism, this gaming chair is like no other. It simulates real-world force and tactile feedback that’s both powerful and precise. Additionally, you can customize the Razer logo on the headrest to make the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense a true centerpiece. The chair also ensures you get maximum comfort with optimal weight distribution. Thanks to the unique 100° extended shoulder arches and 22” ultrawide seat base. Even texture wise, the chair’s core area is covered with a plush textured fabric for more refined comfort. If you are an avid gamer who spends hours at your desk, this is the haptic gaming chair that can truly enhance your setup.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model works with super-fast Wi-Fi 6E technology

Use your devices as fast as possible with the Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model. Compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, this router delivers super quick, low-latency, high-capacity activity. So you can connect all the devices in your home with no trouble. More than just an advanced internet device, it also gives you three times as much bandwidth as the previous generation. Boosting capacity in your home, it gives you three different Wi-Fi bands. So you can have a 2.4 GHz, a 5 GHz, and a 6 GHz band. This reduces interference while giving you more bandwidth. Beyond all this, you also get IoT support and wireless controls through Xfinity xFi’s digital dashboard. Overall, it has advanced security settings to protect all the devices that use it as well.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

TCL Book 14 Go slim laptop runs Windows 11 and is super portable at just 13.95 mm thin

Work on your essay or report from anywhere using the TCL Book 14 Go slim laptop. This highly-portable laptop runs Windows 11, ensuring you have all the tools you need. Also, at just 13.95 mm thin and weighing in at 1.3 kg, this laptop is easy to take anywhere. What’s more, the 12-hour battery life and 4G LTE connectivity ensure you stay productive, whether you’re working from the coffee shop or at your workspace. Moreover, the Snapdragon 7c platform allows you to power on and get started quickly. Additionally, thanks to the seamless switching between Wi-Fi and 4G, you won’t have to search for a Wi-Fi connection or set up a hotspot. Finally, with Windows 11, you’ll be able to set up several virtual desktops.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

The best meditation gadgets to help calm your mind

Want to meditate more in the new year? Make doing so achievable by creating the right environment with some of the best meditation gadgets out there. You’ve got a lot going on during the day, so when it comes time to meditate, clearing your thoughts can be a challenge. That’s where a meditation gadget like the HoomBand can help. Its tech encourages relaxation and even provides guided meditations.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Ubergizmo

Withings’ New Smart Scale Can Even Measure Your Nerve Activity

Weighing scales these days have gotten a lot more hi-tech than they were back in the day. These days, many weighing scales are smarter and can do more than just tell you how much you weigh. Some can even do things like check your posture and balance and recommend you exercises to improve it.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch lets you take calls at the push of a button

Blend fitness into your life with the Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch. This health gadget lets you take and make calls right from your wrist. It’s also compatible with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Siri, or Bixby. That way, you can use your phone’s voice assistant to ask questions, send texts, manage smart home devices, and more. And, of course, you get all the health features you expect. Monitor your heart rate, sleep, hydration, and more to stay informed. Also, the fitness features include access to 25+ indoor and GPS sports apps. Meanwhile, safety and tracking features like incident detection and triggered assistant alerts send emergency notifications to your contacts with your location. While you exercise or go about your day, you’ll also have all the essentials on your wrist, like music and calendar reminders. Finally, the battery runs for up to 9 days.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

ICON.AI SOUND MIRROR™ voice-activated mirror plays music & controls smart products

Add a gorgeous piece of smart decor to your home: the ICON.AI SOUND MIRROR™ voice-activated acoustic mirror. It can not only play music but also check the weather, control your smart products, and set alarms. Providing an epic sound experience, it’s a conventional mirror and a voice-activated smart speaker—and a work of art. Wirelessly stream music by Bluetooth and enjoy the artificial intelligent assistant, smart home capabilities, and IPX6-rated waterproof speaker. Totally hands-free, it operates over Wi-Fi, connects to Alexa Voice Services, and more. As a home interior speaker designed for everyday life, it’s ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, hotel rooms, coffee shops, restaurants, and more. Its design elegantly and subtly combines all the functional aspects of a smart speaker and a mirror while providing a vibrant sound.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Labrador Caddie and Retriever assistive robots move all kinds of things around your home

Need help around the house? The Labrador Caddie and Retriever assistive robots are here to provide it. These two robots move things around your home so you don’t have to. They are an extra pair of hands right when and where you need them to move large loads and keep small items in easy reach. Offering you personalized assistance, they follow a set of routes and stops in your home. You set these stops for the robot to go to—like by the refrigerator or the couch. Moreover, you can command it in a variety of convenient ways. Use the Labrador app on your smartphone or tablet, use a voice-enabled device like Amazon Echo, set a schedule, or use a Bluetooth wireless button. Furthermore, it is fully self-driving with smart navigation. And it has advanced 3D downward sensors that scan for obstacles.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Dell UltraSharp 32″ 4K Video Conferencing Monitor U3223QZ has the UltraSharp Webcam

Set yourself up for better video conferences with the Dell UltraSharp 32″ 4K Video Conferencing Monitor U3223QZ. It comes with Dell’s UltraSharp Webcam, delivering high-quality video thanks to its 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor. This workspace gadget stays focused on you even if you move and removes graininess and blur in low light. What’s more, the echo-canceling microphones and 14W speakers make it feel like you’re meeting in person. Meanwhile, IPS Black technology and VESA DisplayHDR 400 provide detailed images. Then, ComfortView Plus keeps everything easy on the eyes. Even better, this office monitor is certified for Microsoft Teams and boasts productivity and privacy features. And, of course, this monitor looks great on your desk. You’ll love the modern look of the platinum silver finish and clean lines on your desk.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router has antennas that move towards the ideal signal

Speed up your Wi-Fi with the TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router. Impressively, its antennas actually rotate to provide optimal performance based on your location and usage. In fact, they help you find the ideal coverage using two modes that enhance weak signals. Mode 1 provides a directional boost, while Mode 2 allows a one-click optimization. So you can say goodbye to dead zones for good. What’s more, this gadget provides AXE1 1000 tri-band Wi-Fi with a new 6 GHz band for total speeds above 10 Gbps. Meanwhile, a 2.0 GHz quad-core CPU provides next-generation processing. Then, a 10G port ensures high-speed data transmissions. Additionally, the EasyMesh technology makes creating a seamless mesh network a breeze. Finally, with the TP-Link HomeShield included, this futuristic router keeps your network and devices secure and private.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Withings’ new scale has a retractable handle that measures EKGs and segmented body composition

Withings isn’t a stranger to smart scales, but for CES 2022 the company is taking a much more ambitious take on the gadget. Announced today, the Withings Body Scan will feature six-lead EKG readings, segmented body composition measurements, and the ability to assess foot nerve activity. Basically, it’s the scale for people who want to know how fat is distributed through their body and how that might in turn relate to their heart health.
FDA
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy